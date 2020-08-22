Get a royal look! Megan Markle’s on-trend sneakers are available at Nordstrom, and similar styles from the brand are part of the current Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is now open to all shoppers.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted sporting a pair of white Veja Esplar sneakers while in Australia with Prince Harry in 2018. Although the French brand prides itself on affordable prices, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers discounts of up to 50% off sneakers from the popular footwear and accessories company. In addition to the stylish Esplar trainers, we've spotted a Veja pair similar to Markle's in adult unisex sizes as well as an adorable version for kids -- both at a discount.

Crafted in Brazil, Veja sneakers are made of organic cotton, rubber from the Amazon and soles made from recycled plastic bottles. Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Watson are among the celebrity fans of the eco-friendly company.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Ahead of the Nordstrom sale, we scoured the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and saw tons of brands on sale, including Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale typically occurs in July, but was pushed back in 2020 due to coronavirus safety concerns. This year’s annual shopping extravaganza kicks off on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop Markle's Veja sneakers and similar on-sale styles below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

Esplar Sneaker Veja Nordstrom Esplar Sneaker Veja $120 at Nordstrom

V-10 Sneaker Veja Nordstrom V-10 Sneaker Veja REGULARLY $150 $112.50 at Nordstrom

Get More Deals Like These -- Right in Your Inbox! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Steve Madden Booties for $49.90

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Build a Capsule Wardrobe From These Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Shoe Deals