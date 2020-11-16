Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now -- Tory Burch, Nike and More
Nordstrom is offering so many ways to save big for the holiday season. The department store's website is filled with early deals sitewide ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.
First, shop Nordstrom's current sale featuring thousands of markdowns up to 40% off with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home. Second, the retailer is offering a different beauty deal every day through Nov. 22. Save on beauty products like makeup and skincare from top brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, neuLASH, MAC, Diptyque, Kylie Skin and Clinique. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the deep discounts you deserve. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day combined!
The retailer revealed that their Cyber Deals sale event -- their version of the Black Friday deal and Cyber Week event -- is set to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1. New deals will drop on Nov. 20, Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. Over 1,000 items from top brands will be up to 50% off, including the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, Zella Moto Leggings, UGG Shearling Bootie, Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, Smeg Electric Kettle and nuna MIXX Stroller. You can preview the deals right now.
For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops through Nov. 22 -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.
Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including Spanx leggings, Nike sneakers, a cute Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweaters, a Tory Burch handbag, a Bony Levy diamond ring and so much more. Happy Black Friday shopping -- the most wonderful time (for savings) of the year!
RELATED CONTENT:
Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas
Holiday Fashion Gift Guide -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More
Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands
Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin Tonight-- Shop Early Deals Now!
The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far
Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers