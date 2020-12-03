Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals: UGG, Nike, Adidas, Tory Burch and More
Nordstrom is continuing to offer great Cyber Week deals across categories. Holiday shoppers can head to the department store's website, which is filled with discounts after days of deals from the Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The retailer's deals give customers a chance to save big this season as you complete your holiday shopping. First, Nordstrom is have a designer clearance sale, taking up to 40% off major fashion brands such as Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Gucci, Victoria Beckham, Prada and more.
Top beauty brands are 15% off, including select makeup, fragrance, skincare, haircare and tools from MAC, Kiehl's, Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, T3, Oribe, NuFace and more.
Plus, women's sweaters are up to 30% off, Nike up to 25% off, dresses up to 50% off, men's dresswear 40% off, Converse shoes 25% off and Michael Michael Kors 25% off. You can also shop Nordstrom's new markdowns and select, limited-time price-matched items.
For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.
With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch.
Check out ET Style's top deal sale picks from Nordstrom -- it's the most wonderful time of the year (for savings)!
