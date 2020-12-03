Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals: UGG, Nike, Adidas, Tory Burch and More

Nordstrom is continuing to offer great Cyber Week deals across categories. Holiday shoppers can head to the department store's website, which is filled with discounts after days of deals from the Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The retailer's deals give customers a chance to save big this season as you complete your holiday shopping. First, Nordstrom is have a designer clearance sale, taking up to 40% off major fashion brands such as Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Gucci, Victoria Beckham, Prada and more.

Top beauty brands are 15% off, including select makeup, fragrance, skincare, haircare and tools from MAC, Kiehl's, Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, T3, Oribe, NuFace and more.

Plus, women's sweaters are up to 30% off, Nike up to 25% off, dresses up to 50% off, men's dresswear 40% off, Converse shoes 25% off and Michael Michael Kors 25% off. You can also shop Nordstrom's new markdowns and select, limited-time price-matched items.

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.

With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch.

Check out ET Style's top deal sale picks from Nordstrom -- it's the most wonderful time of the year (for savings)!

Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater Free People Nordstrom Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater Free People Stay warm and cozy with this chunky-knit Free People sweater, available in five colors REGULARLY $78 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker Adidas Get the classic Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker for your kiddos for under $40! REGULARLY $60 $38.50 at Nordstrom

Diamond Stud Earrings Bony Levy Nordstrom Diamond Stud Earrings Bony Levy Timeless round diamond stud earrings from Bony Levy in 18-karat white gold. Choose from 0.25 ct tw to 2 ct tw. REGULARLY STARTING $575 Starting $431.25 at Nordstrom

Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot UGG Nordstrom Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot UGG Get the classic UGG shearling bootie for 33% off. REGULARLY $179.95 $119.90 at Nordstrom

Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum Viktor & Rolf Nordstrom Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum Viktor & Rolf A Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb perfume is a great gift idea. This scent features blackcurrant, night-blooming jasmine, sensual musk, vanilla and patchouli. REGULARLY $115 $97.75 at Nordstrom

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Stock up on the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, a T-shirt bra with contoured plunge cups and pretty lace edges. It's currently 40% off! REGULARLY $68 $40.80 at Nordstrom

2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot Cole Haan Nordstrom 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot Cole Haan If you're looking for a surefire gift for a guy, these handsome chukka boots from Cole Haan will be a staple in his wardrobe for years to come. Grab them now while they're more than 50% off and plenty of sizes are still in stock! REGULARLY $320 $159.90 at Nordstrom

5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub Nordstrom 5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub We've been fans of this sturdy cookware brand ever since spotting it in one of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbooks. Available in graphite and dark blue shades, this cast iron is suitable for all cooktops and all kinds of slow-roasted meats and veggies. REGULARLY $369.99 $269.99 at Nordstrom

Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. Nordstrom Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. This chic BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams. REGULARLY $109 AND UP $54.50 and up at Nordstrom

Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard Nordstrom Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard This timeless designer blazer by Veronica Beard is 60% off. REGULARLY $695 $278 at Nordstrom

