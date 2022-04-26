When it comes to absolutely nailing spring fashion, we'd argue that few celebrities do it quite as well as Reese Witherspoon (browse through basically every floral style in her Draper James collections for further proof). And the actress' latest seasonal 'fit sees the star tackle one of this spring's hottest shoe trends: braided block heel sandals.

ICYMI: Witherspoon took to her Instagram last week to post a lighthearted photo welcoming the weekend with a cocktail in hand, a pup by her side, and a seriously cute spring ensemble to match the occasion. The actress paired a blue-hued, Draper James puffed blouse with white jeans and a fresh pair of braided block heels.

While it's unclear where exactly the Hello Sunshine founder's own kicks are from, the design is easy to mirror with matching (and refreshing affordable) shoe styles from brands like Dolce Vita, Nordstrom, Madewell and even Amazon — with this particular style starting at $26.

While the entire outfit is on point (as is everything Reese does, let's be real), her incorporation of the chunky, block heeled sandal pays homage to one of this season's most popular shoe styles — all while showcasing its versatility, in the process.

The woven-strapped design helps to elevate the classic mule style with a more textured appearance, allowing you to easily dress it up (even making a nap dress all the more feminine) or dress it down with a classic pair of jeans and an airy blouse.

Ahead, shop a few more of our favorite braided block heel sandals to help you replicate Reese's inimitable style and elevate your spring wardrobe, too. Plus, check out the super spring-friendly Draper James collection at Kohl's, and browse the best sandals for spring 2022.

