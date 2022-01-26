Multi-talented Selena Gomez may dazzle us with her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen, which are available at Amazon right now. The best part? These celebrity-approved, eye-catching knives are currently on sale for just $55.

The singer, actress and Rare Beauty founder showcased her colorful knives numerous times during Selena + Chef on HBO Max, -- which has been renewed for a third season. The “premium and eye catching knives set” from Marco Almond consist of stainless steel blades coated in titanium, which creates the rainbow effect.

Available via Amazon, the Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set includes 14 pieces: a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives and all-purpose kitchen shears encased in a wooden butcher block. Plus, they're dishwasher safe.

HBO Max

In the first season, chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso and Candice Kumai show the singer how to cook unexpected meals. And they, like us, are impressed by her kitchen tools.

Chef Ludo Lefebvre has Gomez demonstrate with one of her knives in the premiere episode of the series. Impressed her knives are up to his standards, Lefebvre says in astonishment, “Selena, I’ve never seen blue knives like that.”

“I love your knives by the way. So cool… They look beautiful,” Kumai tells Gomez, who responds by saying that she’s been getting so many compliments on them. In another episode, when asked if she likes Gomez’s set, Lofaso says, “I do. It’s like a Coachella knife.”

While speaking with ET, the former Top Chef contestant explains why the knives caught the attention of all the guest chefs on the show. “You know, chefs, we like to poke fun at people. I just don't know what it is about us,” Lofaso says.

HBO Max

She continues by saying, “I can't speak for anyone else, but when you see knives that have these striking colors or whatever, it always interests me because it's a kitchen tool. So for us, it's not really meant to be decorated. It's meant to be something that we use very seriously and that we use all the time. So when we see blue knives, I'm like, ‘Wow. Where'd you get that?’ You know what I mean?”

Earlier, when promoting the series via a virtual presentation for HBO Max, Gomez told reporters that “Ludo made fun of me a lot,” while adding that the show is meant to be lighthearted amid everything else going on in the real world. She added that she hopes “this is something that will make people smile.”

Paired with the teal blue ergonomic handles, the stylish knife set is not just a useful tool, it’s also a piece of decor that brightens up any kitchen. In Gomez’s case, her knife set pops in her largely neutral kitchen design, which shows how clean, sleek and modern her space is. And while these knives are the kings of the kitchen, they're not the only covetable kitchen tools on the show. Below, shop other colorful items from Selena's Selena + Chef kitchen.

The first two seasons of Selena + Chef are now streaming on HBO Max if you want to improve your cooking skills. And if you're looking for more kitchen tools, check out our list of kitchen gadgets we found on Tiktok.

