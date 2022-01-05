Shopping

Shop Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' at Amazon

By Stacy Lambe‍
Multi-talented Selena Gomez may dazzle us with her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen, which are available at Amazon right now. The best part? These celebrity-approved, eye-catching knives are currently on sale for just $58.

The singer, actress and Rare Beauty founder showcased her colorful knives numerous times during Selena + Chef on HBO Max, -- which has been renewed for a third season. The “premium and eye catching knives set” from Marco Almond consist of stainless steel blades coated in titanium, which creates the rainbow effect.

Available via Amazon, the Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set includes 14 pieces: a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives and all-purpose kitchen shears encased in a wooden butcher block. Plus, they're dishwasher safe.

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
Marco Almond Rainbow Knife Set
Amazon
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
$90$58

 

Selena Gomez in 'Selena + Chef'
HBO Max

In the first season, chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso and Candice Kumai show the singer how to cook unexpected meals. And they, like us, are impressed by her kitchen tools. 

Chef Ludo Lefebvre has Gomez demonstrate with one of her knives in the premiere episode of the series. Impressed her knives are up to his standards, Lefebvre says in astonishment, “Selena, I’ve never seen blue knives like that.” 

“I love your knives by the way. So cool… They look beautiful,” Kumai tells Gomez, who responds by saying that she’s been getting so many compliments on them. In another episode, when asked if she likes Gomez’s set, Lofaso says, “I do. It’s like a Coachella knife.” 

While speaking with ET, the former Top Chef contestant explains why the knives caught the attention of all the guest chefs on the show. “You know, chefs, we like to poke fun at people. I just don't know what it is about us,” Lofaso says. 

Selena Gomez in 'Selena + Chef'
HBO Max

She continues by saying, “I can't speak for anyone else, but when you see knives that have these striking colors or whatever, it always interests me because it's a kitchen tool. So for us, it's not really meant to be decorated. It's meant to be something that we use very seriously and that we use all the time. So when we see blue knives, I'm like, ‘Wow. Where'd you get that?’ You know what I mean?”

Earlier, when promoting the series via a virtual presentation for HBO Max, Gomez told reporters that “Ludo made fun of me a lot,” while adding that the show is meant to be lighthearted amid everything else going on in the real world. She added that she hopes “this is something that will make people smile.”

Paired with the teal blue ergonomic handles, the stylish knife set is not just a useful tool, it’s also a piece of decor that brightens up any kitchen. In Gomez’s case, her knife set pops in her largely neutral kitchen design, which shows how clean, sleek and modern her space is. And while these knives are the kings of the kitchen, they're not the only covetable kitchen tools on the show. Below, shop other colorful items from Selena's Selena + Chef kitchen.

HOMQUEN Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set
HOMQUEN Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set - 5
Amazon
HOMQUEN Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set
This set of utensils goes right along with the rainbow knife set. There are five tools included are a slotted turner, a soup ladle, a skimmer, one spoon and a pasta server, all in gorgeous iridescent (and non-stick!) finish. 
$30
ROYDOM Rainbow Mixing Bowl Set
ROYDOM Rainbow Mixing Bowl Set
Amazon
ROYDOM Rainbow Mixing Bowl Set
A rainbow mixing bowl set that is perfect for meal prep, storing leftovers, or even serving as a bowl for fruit.
$50
Mosser Glass 3 Piece Mixing Bowl Set
Mosser Glass 3 Piece Mixing Bowl Set in Jadeite
Amazon
Mosser Glass 3 Piece Mixing Bowl Set
These glass nesting bowls are as useful as they are pretty. Use them to mix ingredients for baking, sauces, or simply to eat cereal while catching up on Selena + Chef.
$85$63
Williams Sonoma Classic Logo Towels
Williams Sonoma Classic Logo Towels, Set of 4
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Classic Logo Towels
Even clean up can be cute with these kitchen towels, available only at Williams-Sonoma. 
$21
Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Stoneware Salt Cellar
Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Stoneware Salt Cellar
Target
Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Stoneware Salt Cellar
Channel your inner salt bae. Pick up the salt cellar, part of the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collaboration available at Target. At this low price, you could also grab its matching pepper cellar. 
$6
John Boos & Co. Chopping Block
JOHN BOOS & CO. END-GRAIN MAPLE CHOPPING BLOCK
Sur La Table
John Boos & Co. Chopping Block
Chop chop! Hurry and grab this end grain maple chopping block cutting board by John Boos & Co. 
$256
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Macy's
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Mix it up like Selena Gomez with this classic Kitchenaid mixer in an adorable pink or four other colors.
$430
Chantal Sven Whistling Teakettle
Chantal Sven Enamel on Steel Whistling Teakettle, 1.4 quarts, Glossy White
Amazon
Chantal Sven Whistling Teakettle
Make the most stylish cup of tea of your life using this enamel on steel teakettle by Chantal Sven. 
$60

The first two seasons of Selena + Chef are now streaming on HBO Max if you want to improve your cooking skills. And if you're looking for more kitchen tools, check out our list of kitchen gadgets we found on Tiktok.

