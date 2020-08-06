Shopping

Take Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale. With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, this Amazon fashion sale is the best opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade and Adidas.  

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer fashion sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this week across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes and jewelry. Keep checking back tonight for more deals from the Amazon Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's pick of Rebecca Minkoff handbags and accessories from the Amazon Big Summer Sale.

Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote
Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle.  It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town. 

REGULARLY $242

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. 

Rebecca Minkoff Moto Hobo Bag
Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in four different colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal at 55% off retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Rebecca Minkoff Stud Luggage 28"
Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff

Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

REGULARLY $119

Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch
Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.

REGULARLY $99

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.

REGULARLY $176.22

Rebecca Minkhoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.

REGULARLY $50

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic watch with a nice leather strap.

REGULARLY $150

 

