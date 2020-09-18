Shopping

The 10 Bestselling Items From Kate Spade

By ETonline Staff
kate spade bestsellers
Kate Spade New York

It's no surprise ET Style readers love Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.

Ahead, we've gathered our top 10 bestselling products from Kate Spade. Jewelry and bags have been the most popular among our readers from flower stud earrings to crossbody styles and satchels.

Plus, be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale with more handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 6. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. The regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.

Shop the Kate Spade items ET Style readers are buying the most.

Rise and Shine Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Rise and Shine Studs
Kate Spade New York
Rise and Shine Studs
Kate Spade New York

These stud earrings are the no. 1 seller for our readers. We see why the pair is so popular -- they're elegant and fun!

REGULARLY $39

Flower Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Flower Studs
Kate Spade New York
Flower Studs
Kate Spade New York

Add a pop of color to your look with these coral flower studs.

REGULARLY $39

Lady Marmalade Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lady Marmalade Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Lady Marmalade Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York

This gold pendant necklace is a classic you can wear every day.

REGULARLY $59

Laurel Way Rima
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Rima
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Rima
Kate Spade New York

This square-shaped crossbody bag with multiple pockets is roomy enough to fit all your daytime essentials.

REGULARLY $249

Wellesley Small Camryn
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Wellesley Small Camryn
Kate Spade New York
Wellesley Small Camryn
Kate Spade New York

This ladylike satchel is the perfect work bag. Carry it as a top-handle style or crossbody.

REGULARLY $329

Cameron Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Cameron Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Cameron Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York

A feminine satchel made with soft saffiano leather.

REGULARLY $399

Hollie Spade Clover Geo Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hollie Spade Clover Geo Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Hollie Spade Clover Geo Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York

A compact bifold wallet featuring the brand's spade logo in a graphic pattern.

REGULARLY $129

Pippa Flock Party Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Pippa Flock Party Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade New York
Pippa Flock Party Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade New York

This bucket bag packs a punch thanks to the playful parrot trio design.

REGULARLY $339

Lakeland Drive Marina
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lakeland Drive Marina
Kate Spade New York
Lakeland Drive Marina
Kate Spade New York

A Kate Spade tote is a must-have. This sleek bag is reversible, too!

REGULARLY $299

Jeanne Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Jeanne Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Jeanne Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York

We love this sophisticated dark blue color on this embossed leather satchel.

REGULARLY $359

