The 10 Bestselling Items From Kate Spade
It's no surprise ET Style readers love Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.
Ahead, we've gathered our top 10 bestselling products from Kate Spade. Jewelry and bags have been the most popular among our readers from flower stud earrings to crossbody styles and satchels.
Plus, be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale with more handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 6. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. The regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.
Shop the Kate Spade items ET Style readers are buying the most.
These stud earrings are the no. 1 seller for our readers. We see why the pair is so popular -- they're elegant and fun!
Add a pop of color to your look with these coral flower studs.
This gold pendant necklace is a classic you can wear every day.
This square-shaped crossbody bag with multiple pockets is roomy enough to fit all your daytime essentials.
This ladylike satchel is the perfect work bag. Carry it as a top-handle style or crossbody.
A feminine satchel made with soft saffiano leather.
A compact bifold wallet featuring the brand's spade logo in a graphic pattern.
This bucket bag packs a punch thanks to the playful parrot trio design.
A Kate Spade tote is a must-have. This sleek bag is reversible, too!
We love this sophisticated dark blue color on this embossed leather satchel.
