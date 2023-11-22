Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Storage and Organization to Save Space — Up to 40% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Home Storage Deals on Amazon
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:30 AM PST, November 22, 2023

Maximize home storage and space with these organization ideas and staples during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Black Friday is the perfect time to make some positive changes around your home, especially with everything on sale. If your goal is to keep your living space tidy and get organized, Amazon Black Friday Sale has tons of deals on home storage that can help do just the trick. From bedroom storage to shoe racks and kitchen space savers, Amazon's Black Friday Sale has reduced prices on organizational products to make home organization as easy as possible. 

Many of us continue to spend more time at home, so having a well-organized, tidy space is essential. However, the idea of re-organizing your home yourself can seem daunting. To save you some stress – and the cost of hiring a professional organizer – we've gathered some of the best deals during Amazon's Black Friday Sale to help you step up your home organization game.

Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom and closets or want to get your entire space in shape, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home this fall. 

Best Black Friday Deals on Containers and Kitchen Storage

Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes home life easier. Tiered shelves are a great way to add height to your pantry organization while clear plastic bins allow for organized and easy access to your groceries.  A tall tiered rack with adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. 

Progressive Prepworks ProKeeper 6 Piece Canister Set

Progressive Prepworks ProKeeper 6 Piece Canister Set
Amazon

Progressive Prepworks ProKeeper 6 Piece Canister Set

This set is perfect for the avid baker. It keeps all baking staples organized and at their freshest. The set includes canisters that are specifically made to keep sugar, brown sugar, flour, powdered sugar and more.

$60 $52

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. 

$39 $23

Shop Now

Copco Non-Skid Lazy Susan, 9-inch and 12-inch

Copco Non-Skid Lazy Susan, 9-inch and 12-inch
Amazon

Copco Non-Skid Lazy Susan, 9-inch and 12-inch

With this Lazy Susan Turntable you'll never have to worry about reaching to the back of the cabinet. Give this turntable a spin to easily access the products you need.

$25 $16

Shop Now

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top
Amazon

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top

These stackable bins are so cute with their bamboo lids and DIY chalk label and can hold your produce, snacks and more kitchen staples.

$46 $38

Shop Now

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle and Travel Mug Cabinet Organizer

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle and Travel Mug Cabinet Organizer
Amazon

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle and Travel Mug Cabinet Organizer

We're all guilty of having way too many water bottles that clutter up our kitchen cabinets. This storage rack is non-slip and adjustable so it can fit all sizes of bottles for easy organizing.

$25 $20

Shop Now

SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2

SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2
Amazon

SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2

Stack them, place them side by side or nest them, these shelves will transform to fit your organization needs.

$30 $19

Shop Now

Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight

Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight
Amazon

Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight

If you like to buy in bulk, make sure you're ready with large storage containers. 

$24 $14

Shop Now

OFANFAN Revolving Spice Rack Organizer

OFANFAN Revolving Spice Rack Organizer
Amazon

OFANFAN Revolving Spice Rack Organizer

This revolving spice rack organizer comes with 20 refillable jars, 40 DIY sticker labels, 1 liquid chalk and 1 wide funnel. 

$24 $20

Shop Now

STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers

STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers
Amazon

STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers

Stackable clear organizer drawers are so versatile in your home. They can organize your bathroom counters, makeup and makeup tools, your snacks in your pantry, office supplies and more. This set comes with 2 drawers.

$28 $24

Shop Now

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set
Amazon

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe containers that features a built-in filter to help expand the freshness of your produce. 

$27 $19

Shop Now

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack
Amazon

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Ditch the box and stack your cans and bottles using a neat method with this 2-tier beverage organizer.

$30 $25

Shop Now

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
Amazon

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

Add this expandable pot and lid organizer to your list of home organization tools.

$40 $22

Shop Now

REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack

REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack
Amazon

REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack

Storage containers that are designed to keep your produce fresh for longer. 

$35 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Deals on Closet and Clothes Storage 

Worried about an avalanche of blankets and towels? Organize – and save room in – your bedroom by storing your heavy blankets and clothes in bins and bags. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out other smaller items. 

Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles, 3-Pack

Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles, 3-Pack
Amazon

Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles, 3-Pack

These stylish baskets will elevate your storage game. 

$34 $24

Shop Now

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
Amazon

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Large containers are good for swimwear and shorts that you won't need until summer.

$30 $16

Shop Now

Uncluttered Designs Adjustable Drawer Dividers

Uncluttered Designs Adjustable Drawer Dividers
Amazon

Uncluttered Designs Adjustable Drawer Dividers

Optimize your drawer space with adjustable dividers. Use them to organize your clothes, junk drawer and much more.

$25 $20

Shop Now

GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12

GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12
Amazon

GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12

These vacuum-sealed storage bags can condense your bedding, bulky clothing, cushions and more. 

$32 $16

Shop Now

HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer

HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer
Amazon

HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer

This 9-cube storage organizer keeps clothes organized and accessible so you don't have to spend time searching through your closet. 

$45 $31

Shop Now

SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6

SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
Amazon

SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6

These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized. 

$16 $13

Shop Now

An over-the-door wire rack plus special hangers and hooks instantly adds more storage space in your closet.

MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer
Amazon

MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

Improve your closet organization and save closet space with this 6-tiered hanging shelf organizer.

$18 $12

Shop Now

LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger

LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger
Amazon

LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger

This LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger includes 5 hooks and 2 mesh baskets. Perfect to put on your bathroom door to hang towels and store your essentials. 

$27 $18

Shop Now

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7 1/2 lbs. of weight. 

$20 $12

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Here Are All the Best Deals Up to 80% Off

Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Here Are All the Best Deals Up to 80% Off

The Best Dyson Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Dyson Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save on Dyson, Shark, LG and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save on Dyson, Shark, LG and More

The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Best Black Friday Tineco Deals: Save Up to $100 on Smart Vacuums

Sales & Deals

Best Black Friday Tineco Deals: Save Up to $100 on Smart Vacuums

The Best Amazon Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals You Can Shop Now: Save Up to 53% on Robot Vacuums

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals You Can Shop Now: Save Up to 53% on Robot Vacuums

The 25 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen Essentials for Easy Holiday Cooking

Sales & Deals

The 25 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen Essentials for Easy Holiday Cooking

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Holiday Gifts

Gifts

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Holiday Gifts

The 40 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 40 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Tons of Christmas Trees Up to 65% Off

Sales & Deals

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Tons of Christmas Trees Up to 65% Off

The Best Deals on Ninja Appliances at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Ninja Appliances at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The Our Place Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

Sales & Deals

The Our Place Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Drew Barrymore's Stylish Kitchen Essentials Up to 25% Off

Sales & Deals

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Drew Barrymore's Stylish Kitchen Essentials Up to 25% Off

Make the Holidays Sweet With the 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Gifts

Make the Holidays Sweet With the 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Becky G Shares Her Favorite Cozy Home Essentials From Walmart

Home

Becky G Shares Her Favorite Cozy Home Essentials From Walmart

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

Home

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

13 Kitchen Tools at Amazon That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer

Home

13 Kitchen Tools at Amazon That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer

Shop The 19 Best Bathroom Organizers from Amazon

Shopping

Shop The 19 Best Bathroom Organizers from Amazon

Tags: