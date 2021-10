Black Friday is less than a month away, plus it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping. And with shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, now is the perfect time to begin getting your gifting plans in order -- and to avoid any post-Thanksgiving Day stresses, in the process.

Thankfully, many stores have already begun rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Cocoon by Sealy, there's dozens of amazing, early Black Friday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Black Friday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Black Friday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best pre-Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Black Friday Deals To Shop Now:

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress Cocoon by Sealy's current deal is actually their biggest offer ever -- no really. For a limited time, shoppers can take 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress, plus get free pillows and a sheet set with it. $1,239 $800 AT COCOON BY SEALY Buy Now

More Early Black Friday Sales to Shop This Week:

Keurig: Now through Sunday, October 31, you can save 20% sitewide when you enter the coupon code HOCUSPOCUS21.

Carbon38: Stock up on activewear essentials with an extra 40% off sale items with code HEADSTART.

J.Crew: Take $100 off select men’s and women’s coats and $50 off select kids’ coats for a limited time.

Pottery Barn: Up to 70% off thousands of items, including these holiday monogram mugs.

Tuft & Needle: Save 30% on the Original mattress using coupon code OG30, which means you can get the mattress starting at $451 for a twin.

Macy's: Use code FRIEND to save up to 30% on almost everything at the Friends & Family Sale. The code will also get you 15% off makeup and skincare.

Chewy: The Shop Early and Save event covers all types of pets and all categories with deals up to 40% off.

Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Samsung: The Early Black Friday Pricing event includes deals on products like the brand's Frame TV, Samsung home appliances, and Galaxy phones.

Sign Up for More Shopping News! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags