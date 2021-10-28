Shopping

The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Early: Macy's, Best Buy, Keurig and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Black Friday Sales to Shop Today
Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon

Black Friday is less than a month away, plus it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping. And with shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, now is the perfect time to begin getting your gifting plans in order -- and to avoid any post-Thanksgiving Day stresses, in the process.

Thankfully, many stores have already begun rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Cocoon by Sealy, there's dozens of amazing, early Black Friday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Black Friday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need. 

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Black Friday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best pre-Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Black Friday Deals To Shop Now:

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven
Sur La Table is helping you prep for the holidays with up to 55% off cookware like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub. 
$440$299 AT SUR LA TABLE
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. 
$100$60 AT AMAZON
Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy's early Black Friday offers are live -- but only for a limited time. Shop major discounts across categories like tech, home appliances and more -- plus, save $180 on these noise-cancelling Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.
$350$123 AT BEST BUY
Walmart Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart
Walmart Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days" event is kicking off even earlier this year -- and the savings are unbeatable. Shop great deals across all categories and score big on popular products -- including the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, now only $79.
$99$79 AT WALMART
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy's current deal is actually their biggest offer ever -- no really. For a limited time, shoppers can take 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress, plus get free pillows and a sheet set with it. 
$1,239$800 AT COCOON BY SEALY
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11"
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11"
Best Buy
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11"
This top-rated laptop is great for students or anyone looking to stream their favorite shows. 
$219$119 AT BEST BUY
Macy's All-Clad 12 Piece Cookware Set
Macy's All-Clad 12 Piece Cookware Set
Macy's
Macy's All-Clad 12 Piece Cookware Set
Shoppers can now peruse through some of the lowest prices of the season with Macy's current pre-holiday deals. Shop top cookware, furniture and rugs at up to 65% off -- make sure to use the code FRIEND.
$1,000$599 AT MACY'S
Overstock Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug
Overstock Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug
Overstock
Overstock Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug
Overstock's Holiday Home Sale is on! Take up to 70% off thousands of items -- from furniture to light fixtures and kitchen appliances to this Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug (now only $37).
$70$37 AT OVERSTOCK
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung's early Black Friday deals are live -- and that means for a limited time, shoppers can take advantage of major discounts on top products, including tech favorites like the celeb-loved Samsung Frame TV (take anywhere from $500 to $800 off select sizes).
$1,500$1,000 AT SAMSUNG

More Early Black Friday Sales to Shop This Week:

Keurig: Now through Sunday, October 31, you can save 20% sitewide when you enter the coupon code HOCUSPOCUS21.

Carbon38: Stock up on activewear essentials with an extra 40% off sale items with code HEADSTART.

J.Crew: Take $100 off select men’s and women’s coats and $50 off select kids’ coats for a limited time.

Pottery Barn: Up to 70% off thousands of items, including these holiday monogram mugs

Tuft & Needle: Save 30% on the Original mattress using coupon code OG30, which means you can get the mattress starting at $451 for a twin.

Macy's: Use code FRIEND to save up to 30% on almost everything at the Friends & Family Sale. The code will also get you 15% off makeup and skincare. 

Chewy: The Shop Early and Save event covers all types of pets and all categories with deals up to 40% off. 

Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Samsung: The Early Black Friday Pricing event includes deals on products like the brand's Frame TV, Samsung home appliances, and Galaxy phones.

