The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Hiking Boots, Duffle Bags and More

Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little escape this season, camping is a great idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.

To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and outdoor gear one needs to comfortably enjoy the outdoors.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to a stylish duffel bag, be sure to pack our picks for your next adventure.

Shop ET Syle's pick of the best camping gear ahead.

Duffel Bag

A durable, roomy duffel bag is a must-have for storing your belongings. The Herschel Sutton Duffle has durable handles and removable shoulder strap. The U-shaped closure with two-way zipper allows easy access.

Sleeping Bag

Sleeping bags can get quite expensive, but we found a can't-miss deal from ALPS Mountaineering, available on Backcountry. This sleeping bag is good for mid-spring to mid-fall camping. It features synthetic insulation, structured hood, two-layer offset baffles and double-sided closure.

Tent

A solid tent you can count on for your next camping adventure, whether it's car camping or setting up in the mountains. This two-person camping tent by Mountain Hardware is spacious and lightweight. The rectangular design comes with a full mesh upper canopy, two large doors, two full-size vestibules and footprint. It weighs six pounds when packaged.

Camping Stove

Don't let the size fool you. This compact, portable camp stove by Eureka is mighty with a 11,500 BTU burner. It also has double-walled protection and adjustable feet for any surface.

Hammock

A camping hammock is great for outdoor relaxation. This lightweight hammock is made up of ripstop nylon and can hold up to 300 pounds. Plus, it packs down to a four-inch square pouch.

Hiking Boot

A pair of comfortable hiking boots is a good idea for exploring. Try these stylish and functional shoes from the North Face. This pair is waterproof, insulated and cushioned for stability.

First Aid Kit

Make sure to have a first aid kit for minor injuries and emergencies. This Johnson & Johnson all-purpose first aid kit includes bandages, antibiotic cream, gauze, acetaminophen caplets and more.

Bug Spray

Never go without bug spray on a camping trip. Protect yourself with Repel's insect repellent pump spray that protects up to 10 hours.

