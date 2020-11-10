The Best Christmas Gifts Under $30

The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on affordable gifts from Amazon’s Holiday Dash, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to choose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Below, we picked out some of the best gifts for under $30.

Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away. $24.99 at Amazon

Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle. Amazon Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle. The Corkcicle. Turquoise Gloss Stemless is the trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must have for the wine lovers in your life. $19.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under $30 bucks. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection. REGULARLY $30 $25 at Nordstrom

The Foldable Wine Bottle Wine2Go Amazon The Foldable Wine Bottle Wine2Go The Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable. $9.99 at Amazon

Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy Amazon Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. Adult coloring has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic and is the perfect inexpensive gift to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. $9.99 at Amazon

Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Amazon Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free. $22 at Amazon

Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie Chaos REI Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie Chaos An adorable Marlow Pom Beanie made from mixed yarn fabric. REGULARLY $17.99 $12.73 at REI

Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS Amazon Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget. $13.99 at Amazon

Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz Lululemon Lululemon Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz Lululemon Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle. $18 at Lululemon

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. $28.95 at Amazon

Sleep On It Set Thisworks Nordstrom Sleep On It Set Thisworks Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray. $19 at Nordstrom

Twisted Floral Headwrap Forever 21 Forever 21 Twisted Floral Headwrap Forever 21 This is a trendy, stylish woven Forever 21 head wrap featuring a floral print. REGULARLY $4.99 $1.99 at Forever 21

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Sephora Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve). $15 at Sephora

Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3 Alex and Ani Amazon Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3 Alex and Ani These Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet (Set of 3) are the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. $22.99 at Amazon

Powder Kiss Lipstick MAC Macy's Powder Kiss Lipstick MAC A fierce red lip never goes out of style. $21 at Macy's

Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather ROYCE New York Macy's Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather ROYCE New York This Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet will securely hold your license, credit cards and more. $29.99 at Macy’s

Electric Wine Opener Cokunst Amazon Electric Wine Opener Cokunst An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. $8.99 at Amazon

POP Salt & Pepper Shakers NAMBÉ Nordstrom POP Salt & Pepper Shakers NAMBÉ A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers. $30 at Nordstrom

Rounded White Sunglasses Steve Madden Steve Madden Rounded White Sunglasses Steve Madden Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens. $24.95 at Steve Madden

Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack DuoMuo Amazon Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack DuoMuo This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia. $7.99 at Amazon

