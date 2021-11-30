Shopping

The Best Gifts Under $30 -- Anthropologie, Everlane, Calvin Klein and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Black Friday deals under $30
With Black Friday behind us, and Cyber week deals coming to a close, you might be worried you're running out of time to score a great gift on a budget. But worry not, because there are still plenty of great,  budget-friendly gift ideas out there for you to shop.

Due to shipping delays and issues with the supply chain, the holiday shopping season started pretty early this year, but there's no need to panic if you're falling behind on your "nice" list, because ET has rounded up the best gifts under $30 that you can shop right now.  

From popular retailers like Nordstrom, Target, Amazon and more, shop everything from Kitchen gadgets to loungewear. Ready to upgrade to the smart home experience? The Google Nest Mini is still half off at Target’s Cyber week sale

If you’re still searching for just the right gift, don’t forget to check out ET’s selections of gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200, as well as our gift guide hub for 2021

See below for our picks for the best gifts under $30.

Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
Pacifica Beauty
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
The Coconut Cream bath and body bundle includes a body scrub, body wash and lotion, all crafted with a relaxing aromatherapy blend and skin-loving antioxidants including hyaluronic acid and plant extracts to help your skin feel soft and your mind at ease after every use. 
$33$26
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Target
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs. 
$50$25
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Frank Body via Amazon
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Shower yourself in the aroma and luxurious feel of this exfoliating cacao coffee scrub.  
$18$16
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. 
$28$17
Anthropology Zodiac Daily Journal
Anthropology Zodiac Daily Journal
Anthropology
Anthropology Zodiac Daily Journal
Get into journaling for 2022 with a zodiac journal at a 50% discount! 
$18$10
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
Century Star Womens Fuzzy Hoodies Pullover
Amazon
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
This cozy pullover hoodie is designed with two front pockets, a drawstring hoodie, and an adjustable elastic waist.
$29$27
2-pack solar Christmas lights
2-pack solar Christmas lights
JMEXSUSS VIA AMAZON
2-pack solar Christmas lights
These waterproof, solar-powered Christmas lights will make decorating for the holidays a budget-friendly breeze.
$28$24
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket
Walmart
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket
A puffer jacket under $30? Yes, please! 
$25
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music Mini Figurine
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots
Target
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music Mini Figurine
Looking for the hottest toy gifts for kiddos? The L.O.L. Surprise Remix Hair Flip tots comes with 15 surprises to unbox, including a Hair Flip surprise, music and song lyrics.
$16
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Amazon
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Thinking about giving someone special the gift of coziness this year? With more than 14,000 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this plush robe.
$27 AND UP
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Sephora
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
A Rare Beauty gift set that features founder Selena Gomez's favorite products. 
$30
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
Ultraideas
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
With their rubber sole, these slippers are anti-skid and can comfortably venture out of the house.
$17 AND UP
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane's The Easy Pant is perfect for lounging and it's on sale for 50% off. 
$58$29
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
Pacifica Beauty
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
This 28-shade palette includes a wide range of neutrals and shimmer shadows to play around with. The palette itself is crafted from 100% recyclable paper and removable tin and bio-film that makes it as low waste and easy to recycle as possible. 
$24$17
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Nordstrom
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Cozy socks are one of those tried-and-true stocking stuffers anyone can appreciate -- especially during the colder months.
$18
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria via Amazon
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this multi-blade mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.
$30
Personalized Apron
Personalized Apron
Naive Argo via Amazon
Personalized Apron
Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
$22
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Joyce Chen via Amazon
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn’t fond of chopping everything with a big knife.
$29$19
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
Stojo On The Go coffee cup
Stojo via Amazon
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
This collapsible silicone coffee cup can easily fit in your pocket when it’s empty. This handy travel cup is also dishwasher safe, made to suit both hot and cold beverages and leakproof.
$15
Handheld Milk Frother
Handheld milk frother
Zulay via Amazon
Handheld Milk Frother
Create a barista-level latte in just a few minutes with this handheld frother.
$16
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
These days, everyone needs a quality hand cream or salve. 
$16$14
Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
These Sojos classic aviator polarized sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the price fits everyone's budget.
$20$14
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Verishop
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Want to give someone the gift of hygge? Give them the thoughtful gift of English breakfast tea.
$20
Machine washable dog bed
Machine washable dog bed
PUPPBUDD
Machine washable dog bed
With a raised rim and super-soft filling, this easy-to-wash dog bed should have your pup feeling secure and snoring soundly in no time.
$40$35
Lottie London Superfake mascara
Lottie London Superfake mascara
Walmart
Lottie London Superfake mascara
This vegan mascara is cruelty free, long-wear and lengthens the look of lashes for a wide-awake and glamorous appearance.
$8
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
Cokunst Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. 
$14
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Up your sock game with these festive holiday socks.
$22 $21
National Parks Color Map Mug
Candelaria Reymundo and Greg Waloszczyk National Parks Color Map Mug
Uncommon Goods
National Parks Color Map Mug
This national parks mug will inspire your special someone to plan their next road trip.
$25

