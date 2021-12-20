Shopping

The Best Gifts Under $30 -- Urban Outfitters, Everlane, Uncommon Goods and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Black Friday deals under $30
With Black Friday Cyber Week behind us, you might be worried you're running out of time to score a great gift on a budget. But worry not, because there are still plenty of great,  budget-friendly gift ideas out there for you to shop.

Due to shipping delays and issues with the supply chain, the holiday shopping season started pretty early this year, but there's no need to panic if you're falling behind on your "nice" list, because ET has rounded up the best gifts under $30 that you can shop right now.  

From popular retailers like Nordstrom, Target, Amazon and more, shop everything from Kitchen gadgets to loungewear. Ready to upgrade to the smart home experience? The Google Nest Mini is still half off at Target. 

If you’re still searching for just the right gift, don’t forget to check out ET’s selections of gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200, as well as our gift guide for 2021

See below for our picks for the best gifts under $30.

What Do You Meme Game
Urban Outfitters What Do You Meme Game
Urban Outfitters
What Do You Meme Game
For the person who needs to take baby steps toward re-learning how to socialize without a computer, the What Do You Meme Game from Urban Outfitters is a fun way to do it. 
$30
World Map Coloring Tablecloth
World Map Coloring Tablecloth
Uncommon Goods
World Map Coloring Tablecloth
We all know how soothing coloring books are -- this is kind of like having a coloring book for the whole family with a side of geography lessons. 
$30
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
Century Star Womens Fuzzy Hoodies Pullover
Amazon
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
This cozy pullover hoodie is designed with two front pockets, a drawstring hoodie, and an adjustable elastic waist.
$29$27
Machine washable dog bed
Machine washable dog bed
PUPPBUDD
Machine washable dog bed
With a raised rim and super-soft filling, this easy-to-wash dog bed should have your pup feeling secure and snoring soundly in no time.
$40$36
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
For a single box, a coffee lover gets 4 expertly-curated coffees (1.8 oz. each) tailored to your gift recipient's coffee preferences.
$24 AND UP
Passport Stamp Travel Scratch Off Poster
Passport Stamp Travel Scratch Off Poster
Uncommon Goods
Passport Stamp Travel Scratch Off Poster
For a unique gift for friends, coworkers or a loved one who can't wait to get on a plane again, this Passport Stamp Travel Scratch Off Poster is an amazing gift to show off all the places they've been.
$30
Handheld Milk Frother
Handheld milk frother
Zulay via Amazon
Handheld Milk Frother
Create a barista-level latte in just a few minutes with this handheld frother.
$20
Drink Bucket Buddies
Drink Bucket Buddies
Uncommon Goods
Drink Bucket Buddies
If you're looking for an affordable gift (that doesn't seem like a cheap gift!) for the entertainer on your list, they will love having these little cocktail buckets from Uncommon Goods for their next party. 
$25
Soar Wheat Fiber Wireless Charging Pen Cup with Cork
Soar Wheat Fiber Wireless Charging Pen Cup with Cork
Nordstrom Rack
Soar Wheat Fiber Wireless Charging Pen Cup with Cork
Any adult on your list will appreciate this Charging Pen Cup. 
$30$13
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria via Amazon
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this multi-blade mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.
$30
UO MLB Beanie
UO MLB Beanie
Urban Outfitters
UO MLB Beanie
It's beanie season -- even if the person on your list is not a baseball fan, one of these hats makes an awesome gift or stocking stuffer. 
$29
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Amazon
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Thinking about giving someone special the gift of coziness this year? With more than 14,000 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this plush robe.
$33 AND UP
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
Ultraideas
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
With their rubber sole, these slippers are anti-skid and can comfortably venture out of the house.
$22 AND UP
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Sephora
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
A Rare Beauty gift set that features founder Selena Gomez's favorite products. 
$30
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Frank Body via Amazon
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Shower yourself in the aroma and luxurious feel of this exfoliating cacao coffee scrub.  
$19
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Up your sock game with these festive holiday socks.
$21 AND UP
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
Pacifica Beauty
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
This 28-shade palette includes a wide range of neutrals and shimmer shadows to play around with. The palette itself is crafted from 100% recyclable paper and removable tin and bio-film that makes it as low waste and easy to recycle as possible. 
$24
Lottie London Superfake mascara
Lottie London Superfake mascara
Walmart
Lottie London Superfake mascara
This vegan mascara is cruelty free, long-wear and lengthens the look of lashes for a wide-awake and glamorous appearance.
$8
National Parks Color Map Mug
Candelaria Reymundo and Greg Waloszczyk National Parks Color Map Mug
Uncommon Goods
National Parks Color Map Mug
This national parks mug will inspire your special someone to plan their next road trip.
$25
Anthropology Zodiac Daily Journal
Anthropology Zodiac Daily Journal
Anthropology
Anthropology Zodiac Daily Journal
Get into journaling for 2022 with a zodiac journal at a 50% discount! 
$18$10
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Verishop
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Want to give someone the gift of hygge? Give them the thoughtful gift of English breakfast tea.
$20
1927 S'mores Company S'mores Kit
1927 S'mores Company S'mores Kit
Anthropologie
1927 S'mores Company S'mores Kit
For chocolate lovers with a taste for nostalgia, this 1927 S'mores Company S'mores Kit is a unique gift idea that satisfies all sorts of senses. 
$27
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
These days, everyone needs a quality hand cream or salve. 
$24
Wine-Tapa Cabana Set of 6 Wine Glass Covers
Wine-Tapa Cabana Set of 6 Wine Glass Covers
Amazon
Wine-Tapa Cabana Set of 6 Wine Glass Covers
If you have any wine drinkers on your list (or any kind of drinkers, really), these wine glass covers come in handy for outdoor gatherings when you don't want bugs or debris falling in your wine. The come in six different colors. 
$30
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
Stojo On The Go coffee cup
Stojo via Amazon
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
This collapsible silicone coffee cup can easily fit in your pocket when it’s empty. This handy travel cup is also dishwasher safe, made to suit both hot and cold beverages and leakproof.
$15
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Joyce Chen via Amazon
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn’t fond of chopping everything with a big knife.
$30$19
Personalized Apron
Personalized Apron
Naive Argo via Amazon
Personalized Apron
Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
$23
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket
Walmart
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket
A puffer jacket under $30? Yes, please! 
$25$19
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Nordstrom
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Cozy socks are one of those tried-and-true stocking stuffers anyone can appreciate -- especially during the colder months.
$18
Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
These Sojos classic aviator polarized sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the price fits everyone's budget.
$20$14
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane's The Easy Pant is perfect for lounging and it's on sale for 50% off. 
$58$29
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music Mini Figurine
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots
Target
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music Mini Figurine
Looking for the hottest toy gifts for kiddos? The L.O.L. Surprise Remix Hair Flip tots comes with 15 surprises to unbox, including a Hair Flip surprise, music and song lyrics.
$16$8
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
Pacifica Beauty
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
The Coconut Cream bath and body bundle includes a body scrub, body wash and lotion, all crafted with a relaxing aromatherapy blend and skin-loving antioxidants including hyaluronic acid and plant extracts to help your skin feel soft and your mind at ease after every use. 
$33$26
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
Cokunst Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. 
$14
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Target
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs. 
$50$25

