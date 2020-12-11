Shopping

The Best Holiday Gifts for Mom: Favorites From Everlane, Lululemon, Theragun, and More

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Finding the perfect holiday gifts for Mom is a task that's easier said than done. Luckily, if you're looking for a gift idea that goes above and beyond any mother's needs (and wants), we scoured through the Internet for holiday deals and steals so you don't have to.

The holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, so be sure to act on these gift ideas to make sure they get to your mother on time. And when you're done, don't forget to get a gift for your office's white elephant Zoom party, your TikTok-obsessed teens, and of course, your dad before the holiday season is over. Shopping for other occasions? The perfect gift awaits at ET's complete holiday shopping guide.

Whether the mother in your life is your actual mother, an aunt, an in-law, or a life mentor, there's bound to be a unique gift that shows your love and appreciation for the role she has in your life. From trending fashion pieces (including celebrity-approved jewelry designers) to ahead-of-the-curve beauty products and tech—not to mention gorgeous home goods—opening presents on a festive Christmas morning will feel like an occasion in itself with these gifts for mom below.

Clothing & Accessories

Brave The Cold Vest
Lululemon
Lululemon Brave The Cold Vest
Lululemon
Brave The Cold Vest
Lululemon
When it's too warm to throw on a heavy parka but too cold to go without anything, a lightweight vest is all you'll need.
Gem Half Zip
DONNI.
DONNI. Gem Half Zip
REVOLVE
Gem Half Zip
DONNI.
Half-zips sweatshirts are the perfect in-between when you can't decide whether to go with a classic pullover of a full-zip jacket.
Fuzzette
UGG
UGG Fuzzette Slipper
UGG
Fuzzette
UGG
Give your mom (or mother-in-law) the gift of comfort with Ugg's ultra-soft, easy-to-wear slippers.
Morningside Sun
Garrett Leight
Garrett Leight Morningside Sun
Garrett Leight
Morningside Sun
Garrett Leight
Garrett Leight's classic sunnies will be a favorite in your mother's accessories collection for years to come.
The Featherweight Cashmere Scarf
Everlane
Everlane The Featherweight Cashmere Scarf
Everlane
The Featherweight Cashmere Scarf
Everlane
Just in case she wants to add a pop of color to her cold-weather ensembles, Everlane's lightweight scarf will keep her warm and stylish during the winter months.

Jewelry

Naipe Blue Sapphire Charm
Moritz Glik
Moritz Glik Naipe Blue Sapphire Charm
Moritz Glik
Naipe Blue Sapphire Charm
Moritz Glik
No one is more deserving of a unique, luxurious piece of jewelry than your mother—and this piece will be something she'll cherish for years.
Tendril Crystal, 9kt Rose Gold & Enamel Earrings
Bea Bongiasca
Bea Bongiasca Hoop Earrings
MatchesFashion
Tendril Crystal, 9kt Rose Gold & Enamel Earrings
Bea Bongiasca
For those with mothers who count themselves among the jewelry-obsessed, these hoops are a playful take on the classic style. Plus, the designer's been approved by none other than Dua Lipa.
1976 Gold Bracelet
Catbird
Catbird 1976 Gold Bracelet
Net-A-Porter
1976 Gold Bracelet
Catbird
When in doubt, a dainty and classic gold chain bracelet will always be a good option for a thoughtful gift.
Mini Puzzle Ring
Alice Pierre
Alice Pierre Mini Puzzle Ring
Alice Pierre
Mini Puzzle Ring
Alice Pierre
Let's be honest: Everyday rings like this are foolproof crowd-pleasers.
Travel Pouch
Travel
Aurate Travel Pouch
Aurate
Travel Pouch
Travel
She'll need a place to keep all of her new baubles. In which case, Aurate's easy-to-pack travel pouch will make it easy for her to organize each piece to take wherever she goes.
Alpha Whisper Ring
Grace Lee
Grace Lee Alpha Whisper Ring
Grace Lee
Alpha Whisper Ring
Grace Lee
A personalized gift will always be a thoughtful present for loved ones, especially when it comes in the form of jewelry.

Beauty & Wellness

Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi
Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi
Level up someone's at-home environment with a sleek diffuser like this, which will fill a home with pretty aromas and look good doing it.
Theragun Mini
Theragun
Theragun Mini Massager
Theragun
Theragun Mini
Theragun
Hands down, this portable massager will be just what your mother needs when she needs to give her muscles some extra TLC.
Leopard Everyday Makeup Bag
KUSSHI
KUSSHI Everyday Leopard Makeup Bag
KUSSHI
Leopard Everyday Makeup Bag
KUSSHI
This makeup artist-approved cosmetics bag (which features a stylish leopard print on the inside) was specially designed to make anyone's prep time easier and more practical.
Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case
La Bouche Rouge
La Bouche Rouge Refillable Lipstick
Net-A-Porter
Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case
La Bouche Rouge
For the moments when she isn't wearing a face mask, La Bouche Rouge's classic red lipstick will feel like a little luxury. And when she runs out of the perfect shade, she can replace her refillable tube with a new color.
MATTE LIPSTICK REFILL - 70'S AMERICA
REFILLABLE LEATHER CASE
Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor
T3
T3 Curaluxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor
T3
Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor
T3
Give her the blowout she deserves with this professional-level hairdryer, which features two speed settings, five heat levels, and a volume booster button. Plus, it'll automatically shut off when set on the counter.
REGULARLY $285
Solid Pill Hair Cuff
Deborah Pagani
Deborah Pagani Solid Pill Hair Cuff
Moda Operandi
Solid Pill Hair Cuff
Deborah Pagani
When she isn't wearing a killer blowout, she'll love pulling her 'do in a sleek and modern piece like this hair cuff.

Kitchen

Fully Baked
Great Jones
Great Jones Fully Baked Set
Great Jones
Fully Baked
Great Jones
Brighten up your mother's kitchen with these cobalt blue baking dishes, which are made with non-toxic ceramic coating.
Picnic Basket
The Beach People
The Beach People Picnic Basket
The Beach People
Picnic Basket
The Beach People
Give your mother something to look forward to in the months ahead with a chic picnic basket that'll give every outdoor dining experience a cottage-core touch.
Round Dutch Oven, 2.75 Qt
Le Creuset
Yellow Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Sur La Table
Round Dutch Oven, 2.75 Qt
Le Creuset
If there's anything that'll complete a kitchen, it's a Dutch oven, and you can grab this style from Le Creuset while it's on sale for under $200.
REGULARLY $249.95
Keto Granola Mix
So Nourished
So Nourished Keto Granola Mix
So Nourished
Keto Granola Mix
So Nourished
Introduce your mother a new snack like this keto-friendly granola, which she can add to her morning yogurts or snack on by itself.
REGULARLY $12.99

Home & Lifestyle

LARQ Bottle
LARQ
LARQ Water Bottle
LARQ
LARQ Bottle
LARQ
In this era, there might not be a better gift than a self-cleaning water bottle.
Safari Rectangle Tray
Jonathan Adler
Jonathan Adler Safari Rectangle Tray
Shopbop
Safari Rectangle Tray
Jonathan Adler
Want to give your mom something that'll add a design-forward touch to her home? Look no further than this colorful tray from Jonathan Adler.
Beoplay H4 2nd Gen Headphones
Bang & Olufsen
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 2nd Gen Headphones
SSENSE
Beoplay H4 2nd Gen Headphones
Bang & Olufsen
Listening to podcasts, new music, and audiobooks has never looked or felt so luxe. If you're looking for a great gift to give the leading multi-tasking woman in your life, these are it.
Ash Candle
Boy Smells
Boy Smells Ash Candle
Shopbop
Ash Candle
Boy Smells
A fragrant candle like this popular scent from Boy Smells will elevate any environment in a matter of minutes.

 

