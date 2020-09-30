The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25
The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank. With Amazon Prime Day launching on Oct. 13, plus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals fast approaching, bargain hunters can find tons of budget-friendly holiday gifts from Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and other major retailers.
Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to chose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor.
Below, we picked out some of the best gifts for under $25. The items listed make great gifts for Christmas and other holidays, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, and even housewarming gifts.
An adorable Marlow Pom Beanie made from mixed yarn fabric.
The Elf on the Shelf has become a holiday tradition in its own right and makes for a festive gift item.
Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle.
A stylish woven head wrap featuring a floral print.
A fierce red lip never goes out of style.
This heart-shaped pendant necklace is a great gift for that special someone.
A compact dual window wallet to keep your license, credit cards and more.
This cool collaboration between SUGARFINA and Alfred's Coffee makes for a sweet gift option.
This ceramic mug with a matte glaze features a message of motivation.
Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room.
An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light.
A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers.
Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens.
This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia.
Kiehl’s scented hand cream is formulated with shea butter and vitamin E to hydrate the skin.
