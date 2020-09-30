The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank. With Amazon Prime Day launching on Oct. 13, plus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals fast approaching, bargain hunters can find tons of budget-friendly holiday gifts from Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and other major retailers.

Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to chose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor.

Below, we picked out some of the best gifts for under $25. The items listed make great gifts for Christmas and other holidays, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, and even housewarming gifts.

Check back with ET Style for more markdowns!

Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie Chaos REI Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie Chaos An adorable Marlow Pom Beanie made from mixed yarn fabric. REGULARLY $17.99 $12.73 at REI

Elf on the Shelf Outfit Pack - Party Skirt Pair and Switcheroo Sweater The Elf on the Shelf Amazon Elf on the Shelf Outfit Pack - Party Skirt Pair and Switcheroo Sweater The Elf on the Shelf The Elf on the Shelf has become a holiday tradition in its own right and makes for a festive gift item. REGULARLY $19.95 $17.95 at Amazon

Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz Lululemon Lululemon Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz Lululemon Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle. $18 at Lululemon

Twisted Floral Headwrap Forever 21 Forever 21 Twisted Floral Headwrap Forever 21 A stylish woven head wrap featuring a floral print. REGULARLY $4.99 $2.99 at Forever 21

Powder Kiss Lipstick MAC Macy's Powder Kiss Lipstick MAC A fierce red lip never goes out of style. REGULARLY $21 $17.85 at Macy's

Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather ROYCE New York Macy's Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather ROYCE New York A compact dual window wallet to keep your license, credit cards and more. REGULARLY $24.99 $19.99 at Macy’s

Smart Strong Mug Fringe Studio Nordstrom Smart Strong Mug Fringe Studio This ceramic mug with a matte glaze features a message of motivation. $17 at Nordstrom

Electric Wine Opener Cokunst Amazon Electric Wine Opener Cokunst An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. $9.99 at Amazon

POP Salt & Pepper Shakers NAMBÉ Nordstrom POP Salt & Pepper Shakers NAMBÉ A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers. REGULARLY $30 $22.50 at Nordstrom

Rounded White Sunglasses Steve Madden Steve Madden Rounded White Sunglasses Steve Madden Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens. $24.95 at Steve Madden

Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack DuoMuo Amazon Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack DuoMuo This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia. $7.99 at Amazon

Grapefruit Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream Kiehl's Nordstrom Grapefruit Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream Kiehl's Kiehl’s scented hand cream is formulated with shea butter and vitamin E to hydrate the skin. REGULARLY $16 $13.60 at Nordstrom

