The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 in 2020
The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals fast approaching, bargain hunters can find tons of budget-friendly holiday gifts from Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, REI and other major retailers.
Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to choose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor.
Below, we picked out some of the best gifts for under $25. The items listed make great gifts for Christmas and other holidays, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, and even housewarming gifts.
Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks.
The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection.
An adorable Marlow Pom Beanie made from mixed yarn fabric.
These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget.
The Elf on the Shelf has become a holiday tradition in its own right and makes for a festive gift item.
Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle.
New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.
Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray.
A stylish woven head wrap featuring a floral print.
Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve).
These Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet (Set of 3) are the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.
A fierce red lip never goes out of style.
This heart-shaped pendant necklace is a great gift for that special someone.
Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room.
A compact dual window wallet to keep your license, credit cards and more.
This cool collaboration between SUGARFINA and Alfred's Coffee makes for a sweet gift option.
This ceramic mug with a matte glaze features a message of motivation.
An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light.
A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers.
Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens.
This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia.
Kiehl’s scented hand cream is formulated with shea butter and vitamin E to hydrate the skin.
