The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 in 2020

The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals fast approaching, bargain hunters can find tons of budget-friendly holiday gifts from Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, REI and other major retailers.

Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to choose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor.

Below, we picked out some of the best gifts for under $25. The items listed make great gifts for Christmas and other holidays, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, and even housewarming gifts.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks. REGULARLY $39.99 $19 at Best Buy

Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection. REGULARLY $30 $21.25 at Nordstrom

Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie Chaos REI Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie Chaos An adorable Marlow Pom Beanie made from mixed yarn fabric. REGULARLY $17.99 $12.73 at REI

Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS Amazon Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget. $13.99 at Amazon

Elf on the Shelf Outfit Pack - Party Skirt Pair and Switcheroo Sweater The Elf on the Shelf Amazon Elf on the Shelf Outfit Pack - Party Skirt Pair and Switcheroo Sweater The Elf on the Shelf The Elf on the Shelf has become a holiday tradition in its own right and makes for a festive gift item. REGULARLY $19.95 $17.95 at Amazon

Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz Lululemon Lululemon Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz Lululemon Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle. $18 at Lululemon

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. REGULARLY $29 $26.05 with Amazon Prime

Sleep On It Set Thisworks Nordstrom Sleep On It Set Thisworks Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray. $19 at Nordstrom

Twisted Floral Headwrap Forever 21 Forever 21 Twisted Floral Headwrap Forever 21 A stylish woven head wrap featuring a floral print. REGULARLY $4.99 $2.99 at Forever 21

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Sephora Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve). $15 at Sephora

Powder Kiss Lipstick MAC Macy's Powder Kiss Lipstick MAC A fierce red lip never goes out of style. REGULARLY $21 $17.85 at Macy's

Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather ROYCE New York Macy's Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather ROYCE New York A compact dual window wallet to keep your license, credit cards and more. REGULARLY $24.99 $19.99 at Macy’s

Smart Strong Mug Fringe Studio Nordstrom Smart Strong Mug Fringe Studio This ceramic mug with a matte glaze features a message of motivation. $17 at Nordstrom

Electric Wine Opener Cokunst Amazon Electric Wine Opener Cokunst An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. $9.99 at Amazon

POP Salt & Pepper Shakers NAMBÉ Nordstrom POP Salt & Pepper Shakers NAMBÉ A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers. REGULARLY $30 $22.50 at Nordstrom

Rounded White Sunglasses Steve Madden Steve Madden Rounded White Sunglasses Steve Madden Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens. $24.95 at Steve Madden

Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack DuoMuo Amazon Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack DuoMuo This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia. $7.99 at Amazon

Grapefruit Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream Kiehl's Nordstrom Grapefruit Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream Kiehl's Kiehl’s scented hand cream is formulated with shea butter and vitamin E to hydrate the skin. REGULARLY $16 $13.60 at Nordstrom

