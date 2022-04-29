Shopping

The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop This Weekend

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Mother's Day is May 8, which is less than two weeks away, so now is the time to figure out what to get your mom, grandma, aunt, and other special moms in your life. If you've been saving up for the special day, figuring out how to best treat your mom, you're in luck. There are tons of incredible deals going on right now, so you can spoil Mom without worrying about spending a fortune. 

We've rounded up the best Mother's Day 2022 deals available right now to gift mom something she'll really love. Some retailers even have early Mother's Day sales going on to shop and save. Everything from home appliances at Wayfair, jewelry, skincare, designer clothes and accessories at Anthropologie, Kate Spade, Macy's and so much more are having huge spring sales. You're not going to want to miss out on the opportunity to grab any of these discounted items.

Below, shop all the best deals and sales for Mother's Day gifts happening now. 

Kendra Scott

Surprise Mom and save on jewelry essentials she'll reach for everyday. Kendra Scott's Mother's Day Sale is taking 20% off trending jewelry styles until Sunday, May 1.

Elaina Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet in Pink Watercolor Drusy
Elaina Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet in Pink Watercolor Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elaina Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet in Pink Watercolor Drusy

Add an elegant touch to your mom's wrist with this highly-coveted bracelet from Kendra Scott's color bar.

$70$56
Dira Convertible Coin Huggies in Gold
Dira Convertible Coin Huggies in Gold
Kendra Scott
Dira Convertible Coin Huggies in Gold

We love these huggies with a dangling gold coin, a subtle way to add a hint of glam to any look.

$58$46

1-800-Flowers

Until May 1, save 25% on 1-800-Flowers' Mother's Day plants collection with code MDAYPLANT. You can also get a free vase with the purchase of a Mother's Day bouquet until May 5.

Two Dozen Assorted Roses
Two Dozen Assorted Roses
1800 Flowers
Two Dozen Assorted Roses

These multi-colored roses will be a hit with any mother figure in your life. And if they've got a sweet tooth, this one comes with a delicious box of chocolates to boot.

$80$48
Planted with Love Gift Basket
Planted with Love Gift Basket
1800 Flowers
Planted with Love Gift Basket

Flowers come in all shapes and forms, so if your mom is more of a gardener, gift her with this stunning basket of seeds, ready for her to cultivate herself. Plus, it comes with a few goodies from Harry & David like delicious tea and shortbread cookies for an extra treat she'll devour.

$70$55

Samsung

For the mom who loves to stay in touch and be entertained, Samsung's Mother's Day deals include savings on smartphones like all three Galaxy S22 models and smart TVs, including The Frame and Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs. 

Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy’s first 4nm processor is Samsung's fastest, most powerful chip ever. Key features also include an all-day battery, superfast charging, Vision Booster technology, and Nightography for better photos in the dark. Enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB or 512GB for the price of 256GB. Plus, get up to $1,000 trade-in credit.

$1,300$200
85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
85 Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Thanks to the Samsung Neo QLED Smart TV's Neo Quantum Processor 8K, viewers can experience a full 8K resolution anytime on their 85-inch TV.

$9,000$5,000

Wayfair

Wayfair’s enormous Way Day has come and gone, but the home retailer just kicked off their Warehouse Clearout sale event. You still have a chance this weekend to upgrade every room in the house with major deals up to 80% off. 

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Get $50 off over 20 colors of the KitchenAid stand mixer with 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. 

$450$400
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set
Kelly Clarkson Home Microfiber Bedspread Set
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set

This ruffled bedspread can liven up your bedroom. Select colorways, including this blush pink set, are on sale. 

$150$51

Cozy Earth

Oprah's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having its biggest Mother's Day Sale yet. Cozy Earth is offering up to 30% off sitewide, including 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep Mom feeling cool.

$175$131
Bamboo Joggers
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Joggers

The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.

$135$101

Therabody

Until May 7, Therabody's Mother's Day Sale has deals on all four Theraguns. Treat yourself or your mom to a portable Theragun Mini for $40 off, the Theragun Prime and Elite for $50 off, or even the unrivaled Theragun Pro is $100 off. 

Theragun Mini
Theragun mini
Therabody
Theragun Mini

Compact but powerful, the mini is a pocket-sized massage gun that provides Theragun-quality muscle treatment anytime, anywhere. 

$199$159 AT THERABODY
$200$160 AT BEST BUY
Theragun PRO
Theragun PRO
Therabody
Theragun PRO

The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. 

$599$499

BaubleBar

Grab tons of incredible jewelry pieces at crazy low prices until Mother's Day. Just use code BB20 to take 20% off every piece of jewelry, including the Disney and best-selling fine jewelry collections.

Chloe Necklace
Chloe Necklace
Baublebar
Chloe Necklace

Hang your own initial for Mom this Mother's Day with this gold and diamond pave monogram charm she'll absolutely adore. With sales this good, you could even grab more than one.

$48$12
WITH CODE BB20
Pisa Bracelet
Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Pisa Bracelet

This simple, golden Pisa Bracelet has been spotted on the likes of celebrities like Brie Larson. Plus, it can easily be paired with BaubleBar's gold ball bracelet styles.

$30$10

Our Place

Upgrade Mom's kitchen essentials at Our Place's Spring Sale where everything from the 8-in-1 Always Pan to a walnut cutting board are discounted. 

Always Pan
Always Pan
Our Place
Always Pan

Our Place's cult-favorite (and TikTok-approved) Always Pan is intended to encompass eight separate pieces of essential cookware in one convenient kitchen tool.

$145$115
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot

The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product!

$165$125

Coach Outlet

Not only does Coach Outlet have hundreds of handbags, wallets, shoes and more up to 70% off, but right now during the Friends & Family Sale, you can take an extra 15% off everything. Just use code FRIENDS15 at checkout. 

Coach Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas
Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas

Don't overlook this zip-top tote, an ideal bag for her daily commute this spring, now 64% off.

$278$99
Coach Rowan File Bag
Rowan File Bag
Coach Outlet
Coach Rowan File Bag

Save 60% on this best-selling crossbody bag in textured leather, which also comes in white for warmer summer days.

$250$99
Coach Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard
Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard
Coach Outlet
Coach Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard

The millennial mom will die for this throwback baguette bag, reminiscent of the ones she took to middle school dances in the early aughts. Grab the best-selling purse in any of the bold springtime colors for 57% off before it's gone.

$350$149

Kate Spade

Use code MOTHERSDAY to get an extra 25% off sale styles and other select items sitewide. This deal runs through May 8, but you'll want to place any orders for Mom by May 1, if you want it to arrive in time for Mother's Day. .

Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody
Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody

For today only, you can grab this stylish crossbody bag from Kate Spade for only $59.

$279$59
Kate Space Sailor's Knot Bangle Bundle
sailor's knot bangle bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Space Sailor's Knot Bangle Bundle

Grab this classy gold bangle and knotted earrings for an incredibly low price while it lasts.

$128$45

Nordstrom Rack

Save on all the latest deals in Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop for incredible prices on luxury designer gifts.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume

With notes of green tea blossoms, matcha tea and a bright burst of pink pepper, Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring is a comforting fresh scent. Transport your mom to a world of blooming daisies and voluptuous greenery.

$100$50
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers
Nordstrom Rack
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers

Add cozy comfort to Mom's wardrobe with these vibrant colorblock joggers. 

$108$50
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand
Nordstrom Rack
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand

Give mom the at-home spa treatment with this compact 24K Gold Wand that firms and stimulates your facial muscles, improving skin tone and reducing wrinkles around your eyes, lips, forehead and neck. 

$128$23

Macy's

Macy's Friends & Family Sale is taking an extra 30% off Mother's Day gifts, including designer brands, and 15% off beauty products like Marc Jacobs and Gucci perfumes or the cult-favorite Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum. Use the code FRIEND to save on all the best gifts for Mom. 

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray
Macy's
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray

Soft yet noticeable, Gucci Bloom is a sophisticated perfume that is like a lovely bouquet of white florals where you can still smell the cut stems. 

$138$117
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set

Upgrade your mother's cookware to the superior nonstick aluminum performance of this All-Clad 10-piece set. Designed for easy cleanup and storage, it includes the basic pots and pans every great kitchen needs plus two bonus silicone trivets.

$670$400

J.Crew

Take up to 40% off dresses, swimwear, jewelry and more right now at the J.Crew sale

J.Crew Tiered Denim Squareneck Dress
Tiered denim squareneck dress
J.Crew
J.Crew Tiered Denim Squareneck Dress

Save 33% on this easy-to-throw-on denim tiered sundress that Mom will love for spring and summer.

$118$79
J.Crew Rectangle Cotton Raffia-Wrapped Earrings
Rectangle cotton raffia-wrapped earrings
J.Crew
J.Crew Rectangle Cotton Raffia-Wrapped Earrings

Available in four bold colors for spring time, these retro-inspired earrings make a perfect Mother's Day gift.

$40$24
J.Crew Medium Montauk Tote
J.Crew Medium Montauk Tote
J.Crew
J.Crew Medium Montauk Tote

Fill this tote with a fast-drying towel, a pair of flip flops and a great book for a beach-ready bag Mom will absolutely adore.

$90$54

Anthropologie

Anthropologie is taking 20% off decor and furniture to freshen up Mom's home this Mother's Day. 

Anthropologie Marbled Monogram Mug
Marbled Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Marbled Monogram Mug

A monogrammed mug from Anthropologie is a classic Mother's Day gift for a reason. Save 20% on this marbled one for a present she'll appreciate every morning.

$14$10

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl

