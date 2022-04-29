The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop This Weekend

Mother's Day is May 8, which is less than two weeks away, so now is the time to figure out what to get your mom, grandma, aunt, and other special moms in your life. If you've been saving up for the special day, figuring out how to best treat your mom, you're in luck. There are tons of incredible deals going on right now, so you can spoil Mom without worrying about spending a fortune.

We've rounded up the best Mother's Day 2022 deals available right now to gift mom something she'll really love. Some retailers even have early Mother's Day sales going on to shop and save. Everything from home appliances at Wayfair, jewelry, skincare, designer clothes and accessories at Anthropologie, Kate Spade, Macy's and so much more are having huge spring sales. You're not going to want to miss out on the opportunity to grab any of these discounted items.

Below, shop all the best deals and sales for Mother's Day gifts happening now.

Surprise Mom and save on jewelry essentials she'll reach for everyday. Kendra Scott's Mother's Day Sale is taking 20% off trending jewelry styles until Sunday, May 1.

Until May 1, save 25% on 1-800-Flowers' Mother's Day plants collection with code MDAYPLANT. You can also get a free vase with the purchase of a Mother's Day bouquet until May 5.

Two Dozen Assorted Roses 1800 Flowers Two Dozen Assorted Roses These multi-colored roses will be a hit with any mother figure in your life. And if they've got a sweet tooth, this one comes with a delicious box of chocolates to boot. $80 $48 Buy Now

Planted with Love Gift Basket 1800 Flowers Planted with Love Gift Basket Flowers come in all shapes and forms, so if your mom is more of a gardener, gift her with this stunning basket of seeds, ready for her to cultivate herself. Plus, it comes with a few goodies from Harry & David like delicious tea and shortbread cookies for an extra treat she'll devour. $70 $55 Buy Now

For the mom who loves to stay in touch and be entertained, Samsung's Mother's Day deals include savings on smartphones like all three Galaxy S22 models and smart TVs, including The Frame and Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy’s first 4nm processor is Samsung's fastest, most powerful chip ever. Key features also include an all-day battery, superfast charging, Vision Booster technology, and Nightography for better photos in the dark. Enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB or 512GB for the price of 256GB. Plus, get up to $1,000 trade-in credit. $1,300 $200 Buy Now

Wayfair’s enormous Way Day has come and gone, but the home retailer just kicked off their Warehouse Clearout sale event. You still have a chance this weekend to upgrade every room in the house with major deals up to 80% off.

Oprah's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having its biggest Mother's Day Sale yet. Cozy Earth is offering up to 30% off sitewide, including 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year. $135 $101 Buy Now

Until May 7, Therabody's Mother's Day Sale has deals on all four Theraguns. Treat yourself or your mom to a portable Theragun Mini for $40 off, the Theragun Prime and Elite for $50 off, or even the unrivaled Theragun Pro is $100 off.

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Compact but powerful, the mini is a pocket-sized massage gun that provides Theragun-quality muscle treatment anytime, anywhere. $199 $159 AT THERABODY Buy Now $200 $160 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $499 Buy Now

Grab tons of incredible jewelry pieces at crazy low prices until Mother's Day. Just use code BB20 to take 20% off every piece of jewelry, including the Disney and best-selling fine jewelry collections.

Chloe Necklace Baublebar Chloe Necklace Hang your own initial for Mom this Mother's Day with this gold and diamond pave monogram charm she'll absolutely adore. With sales this good, you could even grab more than one. $48 $12 WITH CODE BB20 Buy Now

Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet This simple, golden Pisa Bracelet has been spotted on the likes of celebrities like Brie Larson. Plus, it can easily be paired with BaubleBar's gold ball bracelet styles. $30 $10 Buy Now

Upgrade Mom's kitchen essentials at Our Place's Spring Sale where everything from the 8-in-1 Always Pan to a walnut cutting board are discounted.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Our Place's cult-favorite (and TikTok-approved) Always Pan is intended to encompass eight separate pieces of essential cookware in one convenient kitchen tool. $145 $115 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product! $165 $125 Buy Now

Not only does Coach Outlet have hundreds of handbags, wallets, shoes and more up to 70% off, but right now during the Friends & Family Sale, you can take an extra 15% off everything. Just use code FRIENDS15 at checkout.

Coach Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard Coach Outlet Coach Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard The millennial mom will die for this throwback baguette bag, reminiscent of the ones she took to middle school dances in the early aughts. Grab the best-selling purse in any of the bold springtime colors for 57% off before it's gone. $350 $149 Buy Now

Use code MOTHERSDAY to get an extra 25% off sale styles and other select items sitewide. This deal runs through May 8, but you'll want to place any orders for Mom by May 1, if you want it to arrive in time for Mother's Day. .

Save on all the latest deals in Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop for incredible prices on luxury designer gifts.

Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand Nordstrom Rack Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand Give mom the at-home spa treatment with this compact 24K Gold Wand that firms and stimulates your facial muscles, improving skin tone and reducing wrinkles around your eyes, lips, forehead and neck. $128 $23 Buy Now

Macy's Friends & Family Sale is taking an extra 30% off Mother's Day gifts, including designer brands, and 15% off beauty products like Marc Jacobs and Gucci perfumes or the cult-favorite Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum. Use the code FRIEND to save on all the best gifts for Mom.

Take up to 40% off dresses, swimwear, jewelry and more right now at the J.Crew sale.

Anthropologie is taking 20% off decor and furniture to freshen up Mom's home this Mother's Day.

Anthropologie Marbled Monogram Mug Anthropologie Anthropologie Marbled Monogram Mug A monogrammed mug from Anthropologie is a classic Mother's Day gift for a reason. Save 20% on this marbled one for a present she'll appreciate every morning. $14 $10 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl.

