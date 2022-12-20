The Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from 'Selena + Chef' Are On Sale And Perfect To Gift For Christmas
Multi-talented Selena Gomez is back into the kitchen for a fourth season of Selena + Chef. The first three episodes of Selena + Chef season 4 hit HBO Max on Thursday, August 18. Selena is dazzling us with her at-home cooking skills, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen. Right now, the eye-catching knife set is currently on sale for just $50 at Amazon, .
Clip Amazon's coupon to save an extra $27 on Selena's rainbow knife set.
The singer, actress and Rare Beauty founder showcased her colorful knives numerous times during the first season of Selena + Chef on HBO Max. The “premium and eye catching knives set” from Marco Almond consist of stainless steel blades coated in titanium, which creates the rainbow effect.
Available via Amazon, the Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set includes 14 pieces: a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives and all-purpose kitchen shears encased in a wooden butcher block. Plus, they're dishwasher safe.
In the first season, chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso and Candice Kumai show the singer how to cook unexpected meals. And they, like us, are impressed by her kitchen tools.
Chef Ludo Lefebvre has Gomez demonstrate with one of her knives in the premiere episode of the series. Impressed her knives are up to his standards, Lefebvre says in astonishment, “Selena, I’ve never seen blue knives like that.”
“I love your knives by the way. So cool… They look beautiful,” Kumai tells Gomez, who responds by saying that she’s been getting so many compliments on them. In another episode, when asked if she likes Gomez’s set, Lofaso says, “I do. It’s like a Coachella knife.”
While speaking with ET, the former Top Chef contestant explains why the knives caught the attention of all the guest chefs on the show. “You know, chefs, we like to poke fun at people. I just don't know what it is about us,” Lofaso says.
She continues by saying, “I can't speak for anyone else, but when you see knives that have these striking colors or whatever, it always interests me because it's a kitchen tool. So for us, it's not really meant to be decorated. It's meant to be something that we use very seriously and that we use all the time. So when we see blue knives, I'm like, ‘Wow. Where'd you get that?’ You know what I mean?”
Earlier, when promoting the series via a virtual presentation for HBO Max, Gomez told reporters that “Ludo made fun of me a lot,” while adding that the show is meant to be lighthearted amid everything else going on in the real world. She added that she hopes “this is something that will make people smile.”
Paired with the teal blue ergonomic handles, the stylish knife set is not just a useful tool, it’s also a piece of decor that brightens up any kitchen. In Gomez’s case, her knife set pops in her largely neutral kitchen design, which shows how clean, sleek and modern her space is. And while these knives are the kings of the kitchen, they're not the only covetable kitchen tools on the show. Below, shop other colorful items from Selena's Selena + Chef kitchen.
Mix it up like Selena Gomez with this classic Kitchenaid mixer in an adorable pink or 20 other colors.
This set of utensils goes right along with the rainbow knife set. There are five tools included are a slotted turner, a soup ladle, a skimmer, one spoon and a pasta server, all in gorgeous iridescent (and non-stick!) finish.
Complete the set with these rainbow colored durable drop-resistant and heat-insulated bowls.
Even clean up can be cute with these kitchen towels, available only at Williams-Sonoma.
Channel your inner salt bae. Pick up the salt cellar, part of the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collaboration available at Target. At this low price, you could also grab its matching pepper cellar.
Make the most stylish cup of tea of your life using this enamel on steel teakettle by Chantal Sven.
Chop chop! Hurry and grab this end grain maple chopping block cutting board by John Boos & Co.
The first three seasons of Selena + Chef are now streaming on HBO Max to improve your cooking skills before the start of season 4. If you're looking for more kitchen tools, check out our list of kitchen gadgets we found on Tiktok and Selena Gomez's vibrant kitchenware collection with Our Place.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Gifts for Chefs to Make the Holidays Sweet: Shop Le Creuset, Always Pan, KitchenAid, and More
Selena Gomez's Our Place Colorful Cookware Line Is On Sale for Black Friday: Get 30% Off Kitchen Essentials
The 40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List
The Best Kitchen Deals from Macy's 2022 Sale: Ninja, KitchenAid, Vitamix and More
Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid Hand Mixer Is On Sale at Amazon Ahead of The Holidays 2022
Le Creuset Sale: Save on Bakeware, Cast Iron Cookware, Dutch Ovens, Kitchen Gifts and More
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchen Line Drops New Appliances and Cookware Set Ahead of The Holidays
The Best Amazon Deals on Bakeware, Cookware and Kitchen Essentials for Your Thanksgiving Gathering 2022
Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place
Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Kitchen Essentials on Amazon — Shop Her Picks
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is Up to 60% Off Right Now
Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon
The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills
The Best Meal Kit Delivery Services on Sale Right Now to Save You Time in the Kitchen
'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Paris Hilton's Adorable Kitchenware and Tools
Get Khloé Kardashian's and Demi Lovato's Motivational Water Bottles — And They're on Sale