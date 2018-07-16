What You Missed This Weekend: The Duchesses' Day Out, France Wins World Cup and More

Over the weekend, the World Cup champion was decided, the royals had a day out and George Clooney was on the move.

Here are the biggest headlines from the weekend!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Day Out: The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex left the men at home to attend the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday. We all know who Meghan was rooting for, her pal, Serena Williams, but Angelique Kerber came away with the win. Prince William and Prince Harry's wives looked as chic as ever, with Markle sporting a Ralph Lauren blue-and-white striped shirt and Middleton opting for a black-and-white Jenny Packham dress. A source recently told ET that the sister-in-laws "have become closer than ever" and have been bonding over their shared interest in their Royal Foundation work.

France Wins the World Cup: In what is being hailed as one of the best World Cup games of all time, France beat Croatia 4 to 2 in a dramatic match on Sunday. The game featured the first video-assisted review of a goal in World Cup history. French President Emmanuel Macron was spotted celebrating his country's first World Cup title since 1998 by standing on a table with his hands in the air and hugging players in the pouring rain following the game. Stars includingAnna Chlumsky, Beyonce and David Beckham have shown their World Cup spirit, with Beyonce and JAY-Z airing the big game ahead of their concert in Paris on Sunday.

Meghan Markle's Dad Says Daughter Is 'Terrified': Thomas Markle is back in the news after sitting down with The Sun for his second on-camera interview where he revealed that he hasn't communicated with the newlyweds since their wedding. The scandal-ridden dad of the Duchess of Sussex -- who, a source recently told ET, has a "fractured" relationship with his daughter -- said that Meghan is "terrified" after having recently become part of the royal family.

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile," he said. "I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile -- this is a pained smile."

Prince Louis Is Too Cute in Official Christening Portraits: The littlest prince proved he can stand up to the adorable standards set by his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the official pics from his royal christening last week. The two-month-old royal was all smiles while surrounded by his siblings, parents and grandparents in the snaps taken by Matt Holyoak, which Kensington Palace released on Sunday. A day after the portraits were unveiled, the palace also debutes a heartwarming image of a giggly Prince Louis with his mother, Kate Middleton.

George Clooney Walks Unassisted Days After Terrifying Crash: The 57-year-old actor was spotted deplaning his private jet in Rome on Sunday, less than a week following a scary scooter crash in Olbia, Italy. The pics also surfaced just days after Clooney seemed to be unable to board a plane without the assistance from the flight crew and his wife, Amal Clooney. The accident appeared frightening via security camera footage that was recently released. A source told ET that Clooney’s helmet hit the windshield so hard it broke due to the force of the impact.

Kate Upton Expecting First Child: The 26-year-old supermodel revealed that she and husband Justin Verlander are expecting a baby in an Instagram post shared on Saturday. The duo got married in Italy last November, just days after Verlander and the Houston Astros took home their first-ever World Series.

