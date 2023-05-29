There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon, and the online retailer is really kicking things up a notch for Memorial Day 2023. Whether you're seeking a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-canceling headphones, or need to refresh your wardrobe this summer, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss Memorial Day deals on top-rated products that are now up to 80% off.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members, anyone can take advantage of Amazon’s Memorial Day sale. As Memorial Day weekend comes to a close, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals across all categories from fashion to tech and home that are still available to shop. You can save on electronics from Samsung and Apple, home appliances, and even fan-favorite leggings at all-time low prices.

The 10 Best Memorial Day Deals at Amazon

65" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Samsung 65" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into vivid color that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV. $1,998 $1,588 Shop Now

Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. With thousands of daily deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

From summer-ready Levi's denim shorts and portable air conditioners to robot vacuums, check out all of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop now.

Best Memorial Day Tech Deals at Amazon

Amazon released new Memorial Day deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿. $549 $450 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers, air purifiers and more.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 31% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $130 $87 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $109 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 25% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.

Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals at Amazon

Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices by the hundreds. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has Memorial Day mattress deals on Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, Sealy and more.

Casper Original Mattress, King Amazon Casper Original Mattress, King Save on Casper's best-selling mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into 3 ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you. $1,695 $1,356 Shop Now

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is risk-free. $899 $599 Shop Now

