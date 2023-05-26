40 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save On Apple, LG, Casper and More
There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon, especially for Memorial Day 2023. Whether you're seeking a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-cancelling headphones, or need to refresh your wardrobe this summer, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss Memorial Day deals on top-rated products that are now up to 80% off.
Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members, anyone can take advantage of Amazon’s Memorial Day sale. For the holiday weekend, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals across all categories from fashion to tech and home. You can save on electronics from Samsung and Apple, home appliances, and even fan-favorite leggings at all-time low prices.
The 10 Best Memorial Day Deals at Amazon
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into vivid color that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.
Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with a socklike adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort.
TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for more than 40% off.
Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. With thousands of daily deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.
From summer-ready Levi's denim shorts and portable air conditioners to robot vacuums, check out all of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop now.
Best Memorial Day Tech Deals at Amazon
Amazon released new Memorial Day deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check weather, and control your smart home all in one.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers, air purifiers and more.
Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 31% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 25% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Currently 59% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
This Instant Pot's 10 functions include: Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.
This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of summer — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.
Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals at Amazon
Leading up to Memorial Day, all our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices by the hundreds. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has Memorial Day mattress deals on Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, Sealy and more.
The TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt mattress provides pressure-relieving power with superior motion cancellation. Keeping you cool this summer, the SmartClimate Dual Cover System features the industry’s first removable, machine-washable cooling cover.
Save on Casper's best-selling mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into 3 ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.
This highly-rated Casper Element mattress combines both softness and support. The top layer is crafted with memory foam to conform to your body.
DreamCloud's Luxury Hybrid Mattress features five layers of comfort that provides support and adapts to your body.
The Posturepedic Hybrid features all of the quality and durability you expect from Sealy, with additional trusted support, responsive coils, and a breathable, antibacterial cover.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is risk-free.
With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Also, the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
