40 Best Extended Amazon Presidents Day Deals You Can Still Shop Today: Theragun, Keurig, and More
Presidents' Day weekend came and went, but if you think you missed the boat to shop Amazon's best deals, we have good news. Amazon has extended Presidents Day deals on fashion, tech, luggage and more essentials today. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, furniture, headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine before the start of spring, you can still find Presidents Day savings on top-rated products at Amazon's sale.
With Amazon deals at some of the lowest prices this year, the incredible Presidents Day savings on thousands of items include Samsonite luggage, AirPods Pro, TurboTax software, and the new Samsung Frame TV.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the Presidents' Day deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.
From the best Presidents Day deals on Apple products to Theraguns, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now.
Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals Still Available Now
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
Save up to $1,120 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns.
With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 48% off now. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.
Best Amazon Presidents Day Tech Deals
Amazon released hundreds of deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.
Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
Experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience.
The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away.
Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
Take $100 off this Fire TV-powered option from Toshiba, complete with 4K visuals and Dolby Vision HDR.
Best Amazon Presidents Day Luggage Deals
At $130 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.
This three-piece Samsonite Winfield luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and a 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.
Best Amazon Presidents Day Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, coffee makers, space heaters and more.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Save on Keurig's single serve coffee brewer in seven different colors.
GreenPan's cookware is incredibly durable and scratch-resistant. Your sweetheart will appreciate a new collection that's oven and broiler safe up to 600°F.
Save $60 on an entire set of cookware essentials, including 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans, a 6-quart stockpot, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 3-quart sauté pan, slotted turner and spoon.
The most powerful and smartest Roomba yet with 40x the suction power.
Currently 45% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.
Save on the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven for the ultimate kitchen addition this winter.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
Best Amazon Presidents Day Fashion Deals
Amazon is running a huge fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes.
In case you're looking for a sneaker worthy of a Kardashian, the Adidas Cloudfoam sneaker features a memory foam sockliner to give you optimal comfort.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Not only are these cozy UGGs the perfect house shoes, but right now they're also 50% off.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.
If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Best Amazon Presidents Day Beauty Deals
Luxury skincare brands such as La Mer and StriVectin are on sale with Amazon's best Presidents' Day beauty deals.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night.
According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges.
Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your winter skincare routine.
The J.Lo glow is real! And Lopez has revealed in several interviews — including one with People Magazine — that the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Day Cream is one of her skincare essentials.
This eye serum from StriVectin claims to lift and tighten drooping skin with the power of peptides.
Best Amazon Presidents Day Fitness Deals
With the colder temperatures still underway, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon Presidents' Day deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.
Get $70 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness.
Unlike your traditional treadmills that take up quite a bit of space, this one folds together into a nice compact size.
The Walkstation Slim Treadmill allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
