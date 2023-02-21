Presidents' Day weekend came and went, but if you think you missed the boat to shop Amazon's best deals, we have good news. Amazon has extended Presidents Day deals on fashion, tech, luggage and more essentials today. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, furniture, headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine before the start of spring, you can still find Presidents Day savings on top-rated products at Amazon's sale.

With Amazon deals at some of the lowest prices this year, the incredible Presidents Day savings on thousands of items include Samsonite luggage, AirPods Pro, TurboTax software, and the new Samsung Frame TV.

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the Presidents' Day deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.

From the best Presidents Day deals on Apple products to Theraguns, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now.

Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals Still Available Now

75" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Amazon 75" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Save up to $1,120 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $2,998 $1,978 Shop Now

TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software Amazon TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. $70 $56 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 48% off now. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days. $55 $28 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents Day Tech Deals

Amazon released hundreds of deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Amazon 16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,500 $2,099 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents Day Luggage Deals

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. $270 $123 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, coffee makers, space heaters and more.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $300 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $120 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents Day Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes.

Best Amazon Presidents Day Beauty Deals

Luxury skincare brands such as La Mer and StriVectin are on sale with Amazon's best Presidents' Day beauty deals.

Best Amazon Presidents Day Fitness Deals

With the colder temperatures still underway, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon Presidents' Day deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $70 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $379 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

