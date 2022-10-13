Shopping

44 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 Still Available to Shop

By Lauren Gruber‍
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 June 21
There are still so many deals available after Amazon's second Prime Day — the Prime Early Access Sale — and you don't want to miss shopping the hundreds of early Black Friday deals. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, electronics, or need to restock your skincare routine, you can save on everything with the best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022. 

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything we need fast. To make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier, we've sorted the Amazon sales into categories from fall jackets to home essentials. If you're a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for one week of Prime for $1.99 and unlock all the Prime Day deals with two-day shipping at no additional cost. 

From the best deals on tech and Apple Watches to mattress sales for a bedroom refresh, shop all the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available now, below.  

Best Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

The Beats By Dre x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are on sale shortly after the release. Here's your chance to score earbuds on a discount from the new collab.

$200$180
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$479
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.

$529$479
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$150
HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer
HP Envy Inspire wireless all-in-one color printer
HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer

The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan.  

$270$200
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. 

$150$75
WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven
Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

With this handy dutch oven, you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop.

$460$368
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$30$21
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker

Make ice whenever or wherever you need it with Igloo's countertop ice maker. The simple control panel allows you to choose small or large ice cube sizes to keep drinks cold all day and night long. 

$160$110
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$100
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain

These energy efficient black out curtains offers noise reduction to keep the noise and chill out of your home this fall and winter. Available in 19 different colors, find the perfect set to match your home decor.

$50$13
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Instant HEPA Air Purifier

Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.

$250$140
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$300
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze. 

$50$24
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation

Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.

$500$300
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer

Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.

$100$80

Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, coats, and shoes with these must-see discounts. 

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots, especially while they're at a 28% discount. 

$90$65
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

$30$25
ZESICA Women's Cardigan Sweater
ZESICA Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
ZESICA Women's Cardigan Sweater

Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 24 different colors.

$49$37
WITH COUPON
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper

Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.

$110$70
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

$60$50
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.

$36$24
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt

A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric. 

$22$14
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$110$44
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 54% off. 

$65$30

Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Prime day is the perfect time to stock up on your luxury beauty products. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dry Bar, Laneige, Color Wow and more.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.

$30$20
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream

The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable skincare product on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic.

$15$12
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

Get a brighter smile within days when you use this LED teeth whitening kit. 

$100$65
WITH COUPON

Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings.

$190$170
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you'll get the most out of your TV screen.

$760$720
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV

This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds. 

$370$300
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$90
Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5

Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$85$40

Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals to Shop Now

Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini

 Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$179
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$270$170
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$530
WITH COUPON
NordicTrack Smart Rower
NordicTrack Smart Rower
NordicTrack Smart Rower

Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage. 

$1,600$1,374
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2

Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more. 

$49$39
Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike
Bowflex Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series
Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike

You can use this bike with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line. 

$1,800$1,500

Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$370
Nectar King Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar King Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$1,199$1,099
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief. 

$659$535
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.

$549$335

