While Amazon's second Prime Day of 2022 — the Prime Early Access Sale — does not officially start until Tuesday, October 11, there are already incredible early deals live right now. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, electronics, or need to restock your skincare routine, you can save on everything with early Prime Day deals.

Shop Early Prime Day Deals

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything we need fast. To make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier, we've sorted the Amazon sales into categories from fall jackets to home essentials. If you're a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for one week of Prime for $1.99 and unlock all the Prime Day deals with two-day shipping at no additional cost.

From the best deals on tech and Apple Watches to mattress sales for a bedroom refresh, shop all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals available now, below.

Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $79 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $170 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $479 Buy Now

HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer Amazon HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan. $270 $200 Buy Now

Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Amazon Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. $150 $75 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Best Early Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker Amazon Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker Make ice whenever or wherever you need it with Igloo's countertop ice maker. The simple control panel allows you to choose small or large ice cube sizes to keep drinks cold all day and night long. $160 $82 Buy Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $110 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $299 Buy Now

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, and shoes with these must-see discounts.

Hanes Men's Sweatshirt Amazon Hanes Men's Sweatshirt A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric. $22 $14 Buy Now

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $40 $26 Buy Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals to Shop Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about. $30 $22 Buy Now

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Amazon Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable skincare product on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic. $15 $12 Buy Now

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $85 $35 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas

32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

Amazon's Best Headphone Deals to Shop Now: AirPods, Beats, Galaxy Buds

The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are on Sale for a Good Night's Sleep This Fall

The 22 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga in 2022

The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches

Shark Unveils New FlexStyle Multi-Styling Hair Tool: Order the Dyson Airwrap Dupe Today

10 Must-Have Fall Pieces from Express Under $100

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 75% Off at Amazon

Your Fall Wardrobe Needs This Style Staple: Shop Black Turtlenecks