Prime Day Deals on Tech

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $80 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $170 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $450 Buy Now

Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Amazon Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. $150 $71 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Buy Now

Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this summer, there are hundreds of Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $299 Buy Now

GE Convection Toaster Oven Amazon GE Convection Toaster Oven Use the GE Convection Toaster Oven to start prepping your favorite meals (or try out that recipe you've had bookmarked for the past few months). $149 $99 Buy Now

Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best Prime Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Luna Controller Amazon Luna Controller The Amazon Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC. $70 $40 Buy Now

Prime Day Deals on Fashion

Check out the last-minute sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.

Prime Day Deals on Mattresses

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

Casper Queen Sleep Element Mattress Amazon Casper Queen Sleep Element Mattress The Casper Sleep Element Mattress combines both softness and support for your body. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products. $695 $556 Buy Now

