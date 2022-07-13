45 Last-Minute Deals Worth Shopping Before Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming to an end, but you have until 12 a.m. PT tonight to shop the enormous sale event. That means time is of the essence to take advantage of the endless savings with thousands of Prime Day deals. The website is still pouring out Prime Day deals and discounting customer-loved products to save on home essentials, electronics, fashion, beauty, and so much more.
We've been scrolling through the Black Friday-level deals for the last 48 hours and are here to make your shopping easier. Whether you're looking for a portable air conditioner, a new mattress, or you just need a pair of leggings for the summer, we've found a Prime Day deal for it. Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals available right now before it's too late.
Prime Day Deals on Tech
Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.
Get $80 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits you.
The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.
Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen
If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this summer, there are hundreds of Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.
The Le Creuset is great for roasting, baking, frying, slow-cooking, and more. It's porcelain enamel minimizes sticking, making it easy to clean.
This Le Creuset casserole dish ensures great results from the oven every time.
Choose between six different colorways and start crafting your favorite comfort foods.
Place your outdoor security camera wherever you need it for full home security coverage with features like two-year battery life, two-way audio, infrared night video, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is not far from its Black Friday price.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
This blender's dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze.
Bake up some morning muffins with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway. With just under 100 reviews, the set currently has a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon.
Keep your bedroom nice and cool during the summer heat with this portable air conditioner, which also has dehumidifying features.
Use the GE Convection Toaster Oven to start prepping your favorite meals (or try out that recipe you've had bookmarked for the past few months).
Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens.
Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs
Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best Prime Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.
Save over $40 on one of Amazon’s best-selling products, the Echo Dot smart speaker. You can play music, play audiobooks, control your smart home, and more. Plus, this deal comes with a free smart bulb.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early Prime Day deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
Add the Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit to your outdoor space. This weather-resistant security camera kit includes an outdoor Blink camera and a free Blink Mini.
The Amazon Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC.
Prime Day Deals on Fashion
Check out the last-minute sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.
For a more relaxed fit, opt for a set with jogger-style bottoms instead. This set is not only a great option for workouts, but makes for a cute and comfy airport outfit when paired with sneakers and a zip-up.
The criss cross detail adds a nice touch to this functional bra.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Step out in these cute braided sandals with heels before your meet your friends for brunch.
For just over $20, this tummy control legging and classic racerback sports bra is a steal. It comes in an array of trendy colors: fire engine red, earthy taupe, hunter green, deep coral, snakeskin print, and more.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for summer.
The cross-back straps add a unique focal point to this supportive swimsuit design.
Stay cool while you exercise in the summer heat.
These swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric, so you don't have to stay wet through lunch. Plus, it features deep pockets to hold all of your essentials.
Golf and polo shirts are practically synonymous with one another.
These capri leggings from Amazon Essentials are great for all your warm-weather workouts.
Prime Day Deals on Mattresses
Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.
The Casper Sleep Element Mattress combines both softness and support for your body. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products.
Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is "engineered based on customer feedback" for relief where customers need it the most.
Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It's designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won't build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.
5-Layers of premium foam provide luxurious comfort with contouring pressure for support and breathability.
The perfect balance of support and comfort, this Leesa mattress combines foam and springs to target and relieve pressure on the hips, shoulders, and back.
Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.
