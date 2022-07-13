Shopping

45 Last-Minute Deals Worth Shopping Before Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight

By Wesley Horvath‍
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming to an end, but you have until 12 a.m. PT tonight to shop the enormous sale event. That means time is of the essence to take advantage of the endless savings with thousands of Prime Day deals. The website is still pouring out Prime Day deals and discounting customer-loved products to save on home essentials, electronics, fashion, beauty, and so much more.

We've been scrolling through the Black Friday-level deals for the last 48 hours and are here to make your shopping easier. Whether you're looking for a portable air conditioner, a new mattress, or you just need a pair of leggings for the summer, we've found a Prime Day deal for it. Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals available right now before it's too late. 

Prime Day Deals on Tech

50" Insignia F50 Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Insignia 50" Class F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Amazon
50" Insignia F50 Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV

Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.

$430$300
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $80 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$250$170
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$450
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Amazon
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. 

$150$71 WITH COUPON
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$175
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm

With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits you.

$499$379
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.

$250$200

Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this summer, there are hundreds of Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven

The Le Creuset is great for roasting, baking, frying, slow-cooking, and more. It's porcelain enamel minimizes sticking, making it easy to clean.

$400$350
Le Creuset Stoneware Covered Rectangular Casserole
Le Creuset Stoneware Covered Rectangular Casserole
Amazon
Le Creuset Stoneware Covered Rectangular Casserole

This Le Creuset casserole dish ensures great results from the oven every time. 

$115$103
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set 12-Piece
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set 12-Piece
Amazon
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set 12-Piece

Choose between six different colorways and start crafting your favorite comfort foods.

$445$345
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2

Place your outdoor security camera wherever you need it for full home security coverage with features like two-year battery life, two-way audio, infrared night video, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.

$85$51
iRobot Roomba 692
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692

Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is not far from its Black Friday price. 

$300$180
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$299
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This blender's dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze. 

$50$32
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set 11-Piece
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set 11-Piece
Amazon
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set 11-Piece

Bake up some morning muffins with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway. With just under 100 reviews, the set currently has a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon.

$445$347
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner

Keep your bedroom nice and cool during the summer heat with this portable air conditioner, which also has dehumidifying features.

$660$594
GE Convection Toaster Oven
GE Convection Toaster Oven
Amazon
GE Convection Toaster Oven

Use the GE Convection Toaster Oven to start prepping your favorite meals (or try out that recipe you've had bookmarked for the past few months).

$149$99
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter

Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens. 

$90$63

Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best Prime Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb

Save over $40 on one of Amazon’s best-selling products, the Echo Dot smart speaker. You can play music, play audiobooks, control your smart home, and more. Plus, this deal comes with a free smart bulb.


$65$20
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$90
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early Prime Day deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$370$200
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini

Add the Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit to your outdoor space. This weather-resistant security camera kit includes an outdoor Blink camera and a free Blink Mini.

$135$60
Luna Controller
Luna Controller
Amazon
Luna Controller

The Amazon Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC. 

$70$40

Prime Day Deals on Fashion

Check out the last-minute sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.

Anrabess Women's Sweatsuits Bra and Sweatpants
Anrabess Women's Sweatsuits Bra and Sweatpants
Amazon
Anrabess Women's Sweatsuits Bra and Sweatpants

For a more relaxed fit, opt for a set with jogger-style bottoms instead. This set is not only a great option for workouts, but makes for a cute and comfy airport outfit when paired with sneakers and a zip-up. 

$32$22
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra
Amazon
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra

The criss cross detail adds a nice touch to this functional bra.

$58$37
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$22 WITH COUPON
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals
Amazon
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals

Step out in these cute braided sandals with heels before your meet your friends for brunch.

$70$55
Lingdu Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set
Lingdu Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set
Amazon
Lingdu Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set

For just over $20, this tummy control legging and classic racerback sports bra is a steal. It comes in an array of trendy colors: fire engine red, earthy taupe, hunter green, deep coral, snakeskin print, and more.


$27$22
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym. 

$30$25
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for summer. 

 

$60$24
La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

The cross-back straps add a unique focal point to this supportive swimsuit design. 

$119$80
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack

Stay cool while you exercise in the summer heat. 

$20$17
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Amazon
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets

These swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric, so you don't have to stay wet through lunch. Plus, it features deep pockets to hold all of your essentials.

$25$19
Ultimate365 Primegreen Polo Shirt
Ultimate365 Primegreen Polo Shirt
Amazon
Ultimate365 Primegreen Polo Shirt

Golf and polo shirts are practically synonymous with one another.

$65$41
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight
Amazon
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight

These capri leggings from Amazon Essentials are great for all your warm-weather workouts. 

$27$23

Prime Day Deals on Mattresses

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Casper Queen Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Queen Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Queen Sleep Element Mattress

The Casper Sleep Element Mattress combines both softness and support for your body. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products.

$695$556
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is "engineered based on customer feedback" for relief where customers need it the most.

$995$846
Serta Queen 9" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta Queen 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Serta Queen 9" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It's designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won't build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

$499$382
Casper Sleep Wave Mattress
Casper Sleep Wave Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Wave Mattress

5-Layers of premium foam provide luxurious comfort with contouring pressure for support and breathability.

$2,145$1,622
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Queen Mattress
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress
Amazon
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Queen Mattress

The perfect balance of support and comfort, this Leesa mattress combines foam and springs to target and relieve pressure on the hips, shoulders, and back.

$1,899$1,439
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress

Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies. 

$995$846
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$799
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$360
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.

$549$297

