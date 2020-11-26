Amazon's Black Friday 2020 is here and we're making a beeline for those deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! The ET Style team has been doing a little shopping -- for work, of course -- and we're excited to share our best finds.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is offering deals on gifts for mother, father, children, coworkers, cousins, sisters, bothers, or friends. Now the site has kicked off their Black Friday sale for early holiday shoppers, and it's the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as Amazon Black Friday Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for Amazon's Black Friday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, check out ET Style's wide range of top picks for deals.

True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS Amazon True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS These affordable ear buds have almost 15,000 5-star reviews. $29.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace Amazon Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use, incredibly effective and on sale. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. REGULARLY $325 $260 at Amazon

K-Mini Coffee Maker Keurig Amazon K-Mini Coffee Maker Keurig The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is the perfect machine for small spaces and anyone who appreciates the little things. REGULARLY $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Kacie 2 Piece Maxi Dress Black Halo Amazon Kacie 2 Piece Maxi Dress Black Halo Slip into this stunning two-piece maxi dress to turn heads at winter weddings and holiday gatherings -- no matter how small they are. REGULARLY $375 Starting $300 at Amazon

Funnel Neck Cashmere Pullover Naadam Amazon Funnel Neck Cashmere Pullover Naadam We'll be reaching for this on-sale funnel neck cashmere sweater every chance we get (aka every time there's a slight chill in the air). REGULARLY $325 Starting $182 at Amazon

Essential Face Wipes Ursa Major Amazon Essential Face Wipes Ursa Major Never again will you fall asleep with makeup on when you have these handy wipes sitting next to your bed. Like many Ursa Major products, these are suitable for all skin types. REGULARLY $24 $19.20 at Amazon

Cat DNA Test Kit Basepaws Amazon Cat DNA Test Kit Basepaws 23andMe and other at-home genetic testing kits for your family were so 2019. For 2020, it's all about discovering your cat's DNA. This easy-to-use kit screens for common feline diseases and will give a detailed report on your furry friend in four to six weeks. REGULARLY $149 $74.99 at Amazon

