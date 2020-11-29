Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best 8 Cyber Monday Deals on NuFace, Keurig, and More
Amazon's Cyber Monday 2020 is here and we're making a beeline for those deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! The ET Style team has been doing a little shopping -- for work, of course -- and we're excited to share our best finds.
The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is offering deals on gifts for mother, father, children, coworkers, cousins, sisters, bothers, or friends. Now the site has kicked off their Black Friday sale for early holiday shoppers, and it's the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as Amazon Black Friday Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
For Cyber Monday we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Below, check out ET Style's wide range of top picks for deals.
