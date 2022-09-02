Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: The 50 Best Deals to Shop on Tech, Fashion, Beauty, and More
With back-to-school season upon us and fall right around the corner, Amazon has plenty of products on sale for Labor Day with endless savings. Some of the best discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, and so much more continue to be offered at Amazon with some out-of-this-world deals. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on the best markdowns to shop before all the good stuff is sold out.
The Amazon Labor Day sale features deals on essentials across every category, including tech, fashion, and home. Whether you're looking to save on a new Apple Watch or give your bedroom a refresh with a new mattress, we've found Amazon's best Labor Day deals to shop during the holiday weekend.
We've sorted the Labor Day deals into categories, so shopping all the marked-down must-haves is even easier. With huge price cuts on kitchen appliances, Samsung products, and Amazon devices, these Amazon Labor Day deals are worth checking out.
Tech Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale
The most advanced Apple Watch is on sale for up to $139 off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
If you need to upgrade your headphone situation, why not spoil yourself with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2?
Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily.
Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.
Home and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale
If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Labor Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.
Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Ring security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.
Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.
This stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. Plus, it is still discounted at 71% off.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
This multi-compartment lunch box is perfectly portioned out for a child’s appetite. With its leak-proof and drop-proof design, this dishwasher-safe lunch box is sure to keep any hard-working student satisfied throughout the day.
Le Creuset's Deep Round Oven ensures delicious results every time with its high quality heat distribution and retention qualities.
This blender's dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze.
Take $240 off this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.
Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.
Labor Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs
Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.
The Fire HD 8 tablet is built to withstand the not-so-gentle hands of a kid. It comes with a sturdy kid-proof case in either blue, pink, or purple.
For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you'll get the most out of your TV screen.
Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.
Hook your family up with this Roku streaming stick. They can catch up on all their favorite shows with ease.
This full fire HD TV will give you 4 times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.
With Amazon's Echo Dot, kids can play their favorite music, call friends and family, ask Alexa homework questions, enjoy Audible books, and more. Plus, parents are able to set daily time limits, filter explicit content, and review activity via Amazon's Parent Dashboard.
This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.
This Amazon TV offers all of your favorite streaming services and you can talk to Alexa anytime of the day or night to start any show off of your recommendation list.
Fashion Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale
Check out the last-minute sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.
Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue, and green.
A denim jacket is a closet staple that goes with everything—and a steal for just over $30.
Over 3,500 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.
Not only do bootcut jeans pair perfectly with cowboy boots, but they're a closet staple you can wear over and over again.
If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.
Crocs Classic Sandals are the same look and feel as the original Classic Clogs and Crocs Slides, now in sandal form.
These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with round lenses for a cool look this summer.
Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok for 40% off.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Step out in these cute braided sandals with heels before your meet your friends for brunch.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
These swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric, so you don't have to stay wet through lunch. Plus, it features deep pockets to hold all of your essentials.
Save on this chic little black bag from Steve Madden.
Enhance your figure with these sleek, durable leggings.
Mattress Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale
Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.
Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is "engineered based on customer feedback" for relief where customers need it the most.
Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It's designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won't build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.
Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.
