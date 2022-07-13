Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 60% On Samsonite Travel Gear
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over and time is running out to shop the best luggage deals. Today only, there are still plenty of luggage discounts available, including up to 60% off Samsonite luggage. If you have travel plans this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe.
For many of us, it's been a long time since our last vacation. To help you sort through all the savings, we've found the best Prime Day Samsonite luggage deals to shop before it's too late. Samsonite is one of the best reviewed luggage brands on Amazon and we've found deals on two-piece sets, carry-ons, and expandable suitcases.
Make your much needed luggage upgrade below.
Samsonite Prime Day Deals
Maximize your packing power with this ideal checked bag for longer trips.
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
This collection includes a Carry-on Spinner and a Beauty Crate for your weekend getaway.
Whether you have planned a weekend trip or taking the perfect summer vacation of your dreams, now is the time to upgrade your luggage or get new travel essentials for your next getaway. There's a wide range of Prime Day deals on everything from luggage sets to duffel bags and headphones to sleep masks for those who like to travel in style. Even if you’re not traveling anytime soon, these deals also make great gifts. With savings like these, on the biggest shopping day outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, scoring these deals are a no brainer.
Ahead, shop the best deals on luggage and travel essentials at Amazon Prime Day 2022 right now.
The Best Luggage Set Deals
This fan favorite luggage set comes in 17 colors and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables.
This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.
This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners.
This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag.
The Best Carry On Luggage Deals
This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.
With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.
With over 14,000 five-star reviews, this carry-on luggage features double-sided packing, a zippered organization pocket, and garment restraint straps to hold all of your clothes in one place.
The Best Travel Gear Deals
To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place and it's water resistant.
While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors.
With over 55,000 reviews, you'll sleep like a baby with this eye mask.
Can't find your phone in your suitcase? This bluetooth tracker can locate them in seconds and make your phone ring when it’s on silent.
