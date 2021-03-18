Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men

The Amazon Big Winter Sale is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Get ready for the Spring season with these huge deals on Vineyard Vines shirts, shorts, and sweaters. And, if it’s dapper menswear you’re looking for, the Men’s Vineyard Vines specials are a must, with up to 30% slashed off prices. From cozy pullovers to stylish shirts, there’s something for everyone at the Amazon Big Winter Sale event.

The designs also come in a wide array of colors, so there's something in this sale for everyone.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Big Winter Sale event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Here’s ET Style's top picks from Men’s Vineyard Vines specials in the Amazon's Big Winter Sale

Vineyard Vines Men's Slim Fit Whale Shirt Button Down Dress Shirt Amazon Vineyard Vines Men's Slim Fit Whale Shirt Button Down Dress Shirt This Vineyard Vines Men's Slim Fit Whale Button Down Dress Shirt is definitely a favorite. Available in 21 different colors, you are sure to find a color to match every outfit. $50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89.50) Buy Now

Vineyard Vines Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover Amazon Vineyard Vines Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover This Vineyard Vines Collegiate Pullover is perfect for the nostalgia for your days in college and those cooler Spring nights. $98.50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vineyard Vines Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt Amazon Vineyard Vines Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt A crisp, patterned addition to your white shirt collection. This popular shirt is going fast, so shop now before your size sells out! $73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90.36) Buy Now

Vineyard Vines Saltwater Half Zip Pullover Amazon Vineyard Vines Saltwater Half Zip Pullover This Vineyard Vines Pullover is perfect for the cooler Spring days. This Vineyard Vine Half Zip Pullover is available in five colors. $98.50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vineyard Vines Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt Amazon Vineyard Vines Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt Keep it simple with this long-sleeved number, available in Hibiscus Heather or Flats Blue Heather. $98.50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

