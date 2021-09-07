Today is the first day of school for many kids across the country. It's shaping up to be a challenging year to be in (or out of) the classroom, and if some of the necessary back to school supplies on your list fell through the cracks, don't worry: we got you.

Although it looks much different this year with distance learning as students of all levels continue to follow coronavirus precautions, there are plenty of school essentials to stock up on, whether they're filling their backpacks the first day of middle school, or they're learning from a virtual classroom for the new school year.

Whether you're the parent or the student shopping, we've gathered the best accessories, organizers and tech to help make learning at home a breeze. Shop everything from a new laptop or pencil case, crayons and glue to stylish new clothes to wear during online lessons.

Check out ET Style's back to school shopping guide and list of essentials.

The Best Supplies for Remote Learning

Accessories, supplies and tech to enhance remote education for all grade levels and college.

Best Face Masks for Kids and Adults

A curated list of comfortable masks for kids that they can wear all day long.

Back to School Shopping List 2021: Tech Gear for Learning

Laptops, monitors, headphones and more -- here's the techy stuff you'll need to stay connected.

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes

Shop for all supplies needed for in-person learning.

Stylish Backpacks to Carry School Supplies and Essentials

The best deals on backpacks from Tumi, Herschel, and Tory Burch.



The Best Sneakers and Shoes for Kids Returning Back to School

The best deals on kids shoes and sneakers from your favorite brands.

Chic Blue Light Glasses to Reduce Eye Strain

Shop stylish specs from Quay, GlassesUSA, Flower by Drew and more.

