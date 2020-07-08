Back to school season is around the corner.

Although it looks much different this year with distance learning as students of all levels continue to follow coronavirus precautions, it's still important to ensure they have the supplies they need, even if it doesn't mean they've filled up their backpacks to physically go to school.

Whether you're the parent or the student shopping, we've gathered the best accessories, organizers and tech to help make learning at home a breeze. Shop everything from a new laptop and an art easel for kids to stylish blue light glasses to wear during online lessons.

Check out ET Style's back to school shopping guide.

The Best Supplies for Remote Learning

Accessories, supplies and tech to enhance remote education for all grade levels and college.

Chic Blue Light Glasses to Reduce Eye Strain

Shop stylish specs from Quay, GlassesUSA, Flower by Drew and more.

Sign up for more shopping ideas like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items

Where to Buy Face Masks That Are Stylish Online

DSW Sale: Take 25% Off Clearance and Up to 75% Off Dress Sandals