If you're starting holiday shopping for the men in your life, you're at the right place. ET Style has gathered amazing gifts your friend, boyfriend, fiancé, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin or whoever will love and actually use.

A great category to look into is fashion. With winter coming up, the person you're planning to gift is probably in need of new clothing and accessories for cold weather. Or even something to elevate their wardrobe year-round.

Shop stylish gifts such as lightweight athletic sneakers, training joggers, fun SpongeBob socks, sleek sunnies and a cozy crewneck sweater from coveted brands like On, Lululemon, Happy Socks, Raen and Madewell.

Shop our selection of the best holiday fashion gifts for men, below.

Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Verishop Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. $129.99 at Verishop

License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon Lululemon License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. $128 at Lululemon

Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Nordstrom Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. $59 at Nordstrom

Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai East Dane Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. $68 at East Dane

Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen SSENSE Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. $155 at SSENSE

Crewneck Sweater Madewell Madewell Crewneck Sweater Madewell A soft crewneck sweater made from blended wool yarn. This Madewell knit is a wardrobe staple for cold weather. $88 at Madewell

Charlie Wallet Herschel Herschel Charlie Wallet Herschel The Herschel Charlie Wallet is a no-fuss, slim design with multiple card slots. $21.99 at Herschel

Acrylic Knit Beanie Carhartt Backcountry Acrylic Knit Beanie Carhartt Gift the popular Carhartt beanie that'll keep him warm in winter. $14.99 at Backcountry

