Best Holiday Fashion Gifts for Men -- Lululemon, Herschel, Madewell and More
If you're starting holiday shopping for the men in your life, you're at the right place. ET Style has gathered amazing gifts your friend, boyfriend, fiancé, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin or whoever will love and actually use.
A great category to look into is fashion. With winter coming up, the person you're planning to gift is probably in need of new clothing and accessories for cold weather. Or even something to elevate their wardrobe year-round.
Shop stylish gifts such as lightweight athletic sneakers, training joggers, fun SpongeBob socks, sleek sunnies and a cozy crewneck sweater from coveted brands like On, Lululemon, Happy Socks, Raen and Madewell.
Shop our selection of the best holiday fashion gifts for men, below.
Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever.
These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels.
Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder.
We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail.
These fun SpongeBob SquarePants socks will put a smile on your guy's face.
Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic.
A soft crewneck sweater made from blended wool yarn. This Madewell knit is a wardrobe staple for cold weather.
The Herschel Charlie Wallet is a no-fuss, slim design with multiple card slots.
Gift the popular Carhartt beanie that'll keep him warm in winter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas
The Best Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Macy's and More