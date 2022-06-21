If you've been anxiously waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to start on July 12, you're in luck because Amazon just kicked off the Prime Day event early. With over 5,000 early Prime Day deals, you can start saving on home essentials, electronics, fashion and plenty of other items.

Shop Early Prime Day Sales

Ahead of the 48-hour Prime Day savings event, Amazon has marked down its own devices as well as Amazon Essentials wardrobe pieces. These early Prime Day deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign-up for an Amazon Prime free trial to test it out before Prime Day 2022 officially starts.

Whether you're looking for a portable air conditioner, a housewarming gift, or you just need a new pair of leggings to stock your wardrobe with, we've found an early deal for it. Since the early Prime Day sales have just begun, we'll update this article as new pre-Prime Day deals arise. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals available right now.

Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this summer, there are hundreds of early Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

GE Convection Toaster Oven Amazon GE Convection Toaster Oven Use the GE Convection Toaster Oven to start prepping your favorite meals (or try out that recipe you've had bookmarked for the past few months). $149 $99 Buy Now

Amazon Device and TV Deals

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the early Prime Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Luna Controller Amazon Luna Controller The Amazon Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC. $70 $40 Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Check out early sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.

