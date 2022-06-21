Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Just Dropped Today on June 21: 20 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now
If you've been anxiously waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to start on July 12, you're in luck because Amazon just kicked off the Prime Day event early. With over 5,000 early Prime Day deals, you can start saving on home essentials, electronics, fashion and plenty of other items.
Ahead of the 48-hour Prime Day savings event, Amazon has marked down its own devices as well as Amazon Essentials wardrobe pieces. These early Prime Day deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign-up for an Amazon Prime free trial to test it out before Prime Day 2022 officially starts.
Whether you're looking for a portable air conditioner, a housewarming gift, or you just need a new pair of leggings to stock your wardrobe with, we've found an early deal for it. Since the early Prime Day sales have just begun, we'll update this article as new pre-Prime Day deals arise. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals available right now.
Amazon Prime Day Home Deals
If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this summer, there are hundreds of early Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.
Keep your bedroom nice and cool during the summer heat with this portable air conditioner, which also has dehumidifying features.
The author has a JBL Clip 4, and can attest that this dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker really comes in handy when you're going to the beach or just jamming in the shower.
Use the GE Convection Toaster Oven to start prepping your favorite meals (or try out that recipe you've had bookmarked for the past few months).
Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens.
This oscillating tower fan has 4 different speeds and 4 different modes to keep you cool and relaxed this summer.
Amazon Device and TV Deals
Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the early Prime Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.
Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more.
Score this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
If you don't have an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart TV, you can use the Amazon Fire TV Stick to ask Alexa to find episodes and movies for you. Plus, you get access to more than 200,000 free movies and TV episodes from streaming various streaming apps.
Add the Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit to your outdoor space. This weather-resistant security camera kit includes an outdoor Blink camera and a free Blink Mini.
The Amazon Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC.
Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
Check out early sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.
Pick your favorite tropical design, then you'll be ready to set off on your beach getaway this summer.
Step out in these cute braided sandals with heels before your meet your friends for brunch.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
Try a fun tropical print swimsuit this summer.
Stay cool while you exercise in the summer heat.
Lightweight button-down shirts are perfect for the summer months. Wear it with a casual pair of shorts to your next beach vacation or dress it up with some khakis and grab some dinner.
Everyone needs a cute summery crop top to include on their summer vacation packing list.
These capri leggings from Amazon Essentials are great for all your warm-weather workouts.
