Shopping

Gucci Sunglasses Are Up to 51% Off at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
gucci sunglasses deals
Walmart

We'll let you in on a little shopping secret -- Walmart carries designer sunglasses! And just in time for the Labor Day sale weekend, ET Style found a handful of super chic Gucci sunnies that won't break the bank. 

Walmart's Labor Day sale has a ton of deals on fashion items, in addition to the expected deals on electronics and home goods. Walmart's fashion section includes a lot of amazing deals on designer accessories, and the Gucci women's sunglasses are the ones you don't want to miss. From oversized tortoiseshell frames to on-trend rectangular shades with logo hardware -- the Gucci sunnies are up to 51% off. 

To help you find the very best deals, ET Style has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money. Plus, we've also gathered the only Labor Day 2021 sales you need to know about ahead of the weekend, including Amazon tech dealsNordstrom Rack dealsBloomingdale's dealsAlo leggings and Ulta beauty deals that are 50% off.

Below, shop the best deals on Gucci sunglasses at Walmart's Labor Day sale

Gucci Silver Rectangular Ladies Sunglasses
Gucci Silver Rectangular Ladies Sunglasses
Walmart
Gucci Silver Rectangular Ladies Sunglasses
Our top pick are these super stylish rectangular shades with the brand's logo emblazoned on the temple. 
$189 (REGULARLY $388)
Gucci Blue Grey Cat Eye Ladies Sunglasses
Gucci Blue Grey Cat Eye Ladies Sunglasses
Walmart
Gucci Blue Grey Cat Eye Ladies Sunglasses
A structured shape with gray lenses and a warm, light brown frame. 
$209 (REGULARLY $502)
Gucci Brown Gradient Butterfly Ladies Sunglasses
Gucci Brown Gradient Butterfly Ladies Sunglasses
Walmart
Gucci Brown Gradient Butterfly Ladies Sunglasses
We love the '70s vibe these butterfly-style sunnies give. 
$189 (REGULARLY $375)
Gucci Ladies Havana Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Gucci Ladies Havana Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Walmart
Gucci Ladies Havana Cat-Eye Sunglasses
A classic oversized pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses. 
$198 (REGULARLY $388)
Gucci Polarized Grey Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Gucci Polarized Grey Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Walmart
Gucci Polarized Grey Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Hurry! There are only a few of this aviator frame left! 
$249 (REGULARLY $490)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day

This Peloton Dupe Is 20% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Shop Sofia Vergara's Favorite Fall Pieces From Her Walmart Collection

Drew Barrymore New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart