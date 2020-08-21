Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks On Deals Under $25

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! Everyone can now access big savings from the department store, including deals that are under $25.

The annual shopping event is filled with deals on big brands such as Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which usually launches in July, was pushed back due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The annual shopping extravaganza began on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders had early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping.

Make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list and score must-have deals before they sell out. Prices go back up Aug. 31.

Be sure to check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!

Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress
Socialite
Socialite Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress
Nordstrom
Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress
Socialite

A comfy heathered knit T-shirt dress with a thigh-high split. 

REGULARLY $49

Absolute Camisole
Halogen
Halogen Absolute Camisole
Nordstrom
Absolute Camisole
Halogen

Layer up, or dress down, with a casual camisole made from stretchy material with adjustable straps.

REGULARLY 19

Bow Head Wraps, 2-Pack
Baby Bling
Baby Bling 2-Pack Bow Head Wraps
Nordstrom
Bow Head Wraps, 2-Pack
Baby Bling

Adorable stretch head wrap with a knotted bow. 

REGULARLY $26

Kids' Classic Checker Slip-On Sneakers
Vans
Van Classic Checker Slip-On Sneakers Kids
Nordstrom
Kids' Classic Checker Slip-On Sneakers
Vans

Casual slip-on sneakers with the signature Vans checkerboard print. 

REGULARLY $36.95

Men’s Classic Fit Boxers
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Classic Fit Boxers
Nordstrom
Men’s Classic Fit Boxers
Nordstrom

Classic relaxed fix men’s boxers with great coverage.  

REGULARLY $39.50

Old Skool III Backpack
Vans
Vans Old Skool III Backpack
Nordstrom
Old Skool III Backpack
Vans

Get carried away with this Vans throwback-style backpack made from durable tech fabric. 

REGULARLY $36

Small Unicorn Candle
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Small Unicorn Candle
Nordstrom
Small Unicorn Candle
Anthropologie

Light things up with this Anthropologie hand-poured paraffin wax blend candle in gardenia. 

REGULARLY $24

