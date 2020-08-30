Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: 50% Off Madewell Sweater

It's here: The last day of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and the last Daily Deal. Today, the Nordstrom exclusive Madewell Jane Waffle Stitch Sweater is half off, while supplies last.

Soft, slouchy and with a bit of stretch, this Madewell sweater will be the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. It comes in navy, bronze and a soft rose shade, all of which are ideal for layering. The Madewell Jane Waffle Stitch Sweater regularly costs $75 and is marked down to $36.90 until it's sold out. As always, shipping is free.

Save on the other Madewell items that are marked down at the Nordstrom sale while the shopping event is still live, and shop today's exclusive Madewell deal below.

Missed the sale's previous Daily Deals? Right now there are still a few limited sizes available of these Blondo booties for under $50, this AllSaints men's button-up for $72.50 and the Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker for under $75. Previous Daily Deals, including Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for under $50, the Natori T-shirt bra for only $35.90, the Madewell Zip Top Suede Crossbody Transport Tote, the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie, an under-$20 Zella workout tank, the Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack and a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, are completely sold out. In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

