No, it's not your imagination -- winter weather has been extremely tough this year. With multiple snow and ice storms crossing the country, we've been fearing for the warmth of our feet (and the lives of our old shoes!). Luckily, Nordstrom's Winter Boot Sale has arrived just in time.

With winter boots up to 60% off, we can finally be ready to brave the cold and walk the winter streets with finesse. Gone are the days of clunky snow boots and plastic galoshes. All-Weather Boots now come in your favorite styles, like this Chelsea Boot from Treasure & Bond, equipped with weather-resistant fabric and ground-gripping soles, so you can stay dry, warm and fashionable all winter long.

If you need more convincing, Nordstrom's Winter Boot Sale is filled to the brim with incredible markdowns on all the biggest shoe designers, including these UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Booties, which Selena Gomez can't get enough of. The star has been sporting the wedged booties for months. Or, with Valentine's Day nearly upon us, maybe it's time to feel that self-love and treat yourself to a pair you've been admiring for months. Whatever your style, Nordstrom has it all, and the prices have never been better!

Below, ET has gathered some of our favorite winter boots from Tory Burch, UGG, Timberland, Marc Fisher, Stuart Weitzman and more. Shop while you can because these sales are too good to last long.

Treasure & Bond Emerson Chelsea Boot Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Emerson Chelsea Boot Get the style of the season with these sleek, modern Chelsea boots. Plus, when you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth, so you can feel good about giving back while looking great. $90 $54 Buy Now

Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot Nordstrom Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot You've never seen all-weather boots like these before. With a thick lug sole for traction and a wide buckle strap, winter rain, snow and slush won't know what hit them. $150 $100 Buy Now

