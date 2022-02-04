Shopping

Nordstrom Winter Boot Sale: Save Up to 60% on UGG, Timberland, Stuart Weitzman and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Winter Boot Sale
Nordstrom

No, it's not your imagination -- winter weather has been extremely tough this year. With multiple snow and ice storms crossing the country, we've been fearing for the warmth of our feet (and the lives of our old shoes!). Luckily, Nordstrom's Winter Boot Sale has arrived just in time.

With winter boots up to 60% off, we can finally be ready to brave the cold and walk the winter streets with finesse. Gone are the days of clunky snow boots and plastic galoshes. All-Weather Boots now come in your favorite styles, like this Chelsea Boot from Treasure & Bond, equipped with weather-resistant fabric and ground-gripping soles, so you can stay dry, warm and fashionable all winter long.

If you need more convincing, Nordstrom's Winter Boot Sale is filled to the brim with incredible markdowns on all the biggest shoe designers, including these UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Booties, which Selena Gomez can't get enough of. The star has been sporting the wedged booties for months. Or, with Valentine's Day nearly upon us, maybe it's time to feel that self-love and treat yourself to a pair you've been admiring for months. Whatever your style, Nordstrom has it all, and the prices have never been better!

Below, ET has gathered some of our favorite winter boots from Tory Burch, UGG, Timberland, Marc Fisher, Stuart Weitzman and more. Shop while you can because these sales are too good to last long.

UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
These water-resistant booties are made with velvety sheepskin and fully lined with genuine shearling for warmth. The Treadlite sole provides lightweight stability with every step.
$150$75
UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
It's no wonder this cold-weather classic has come back into style with its warm shearling inside and durable outside. Plus, this style adds a pop of shine and glitter with each of its four different sparkly fabrics.
$160$120
Treasure & Bond Emerson Chelsea Boot
Treasure & Bond Emerson Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Emerson Chelsea Boot
Get the style of the season with these sleek, modern Chelsea boots. Plus, when you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth, so you can feel good about giving back while looking great.
$90$54
Tory Burch Heeled Ankle Boot
Tory Burch Heeled Ankle Boot
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Heeled Ankle Boot
This block-heeled suede boot is the perfect addition to any winter look.
$398$159
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
Ugg's Classic Mini Boots come in a colorful waterproof version that's 50% off. 
$150$75
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Add some height to your favorite winter boots with these wedge heeled UGGs -- a current favorite of Selena Gomez, who's been spotted wearing them all around NYC.
$160$100
Timberland Euro Swift Hiker Boot
Timberland Euro Swift Hiker Boot
Nordstrom
Timberland Euro Swift Hiker Boot
Be the coolest hiker on the mountain with these ultra-supportive boots, made for even the toughest of trails. 
$110$66
Mark Fisher Ltd Vanlisa Chelsea Boot
Mark Fisher Ltd Vanlisa Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Mark Fisher Ltd Vanlisa Chelsea Boot
The thick lug sole and chunky heel give this Chelsea boot an extra layer of cool we didn't know we needed.
$229$137
Sam Edelman Lydell Mixed Media Combat Boot
Lydell Mixed Media Combat Boot
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Lydell Mixed Media Combat Boot
This classic combat boot stomps out the competition with its soft ribbed insets and comfortable insole. 
$180$125
Coach Rivington Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Coach Rivington Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Coach Rivington Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Stay dry in these heavy duty rainboots, whose logo-emblazed insets offer a snug yet stylish fit.
$95$57
Dolce Vita Silma Bootie
Dolce Vita Silma Bootie
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Silma Bootie
Upgrade any outfit with these Western-inspired booties, now 40% off.
$130$78
Caslon Cayla Water Resistant Faux Shearling Trim Bootie
Caslon Cayla Water Resistant Faux Shearling Trim Bootie
Nordstrom
Caslon Cayla Water Resistant Faux Shearling Trim Bootie
Keep your feet extra cozy this winter with shearling-lined weather resistant bootie, ready for anything.
$120$80
Caslon Mimmo Water Resistant Boot
Mimmo Water Resistant Boot
Nordstrom
Caslon Mimmo Water Resistant Boot
Upgrade your snow boot style with these tall, lug-soled boots, available in brown russet or black.
$150$82
Stuart Weitzman Maddox Boot
Stuart Weitzman Maddox Boot
Nordstrom
Stuart Weitzman Maddox Boot
Make these stretch, over-the-knee boots from Stuart Weitzman part of your winter wardrobe. At 60% off, the price is unbeatable.
$750$300
Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot
Dagger Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom
Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot
You've never seen all-weather boots like these before. With a thick lug sole for traction and a wide buckle strap, winter rain, snow and slush won't know what hit them.
$150$100
Steve Madden Rainier Platform Bootie
Rainier Booties
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Rainier Platform Bootie
Stay extra warm in these moto-inspired booties, complete with faux-shearling trim.
$150$75
UGG Emmett Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Emmett Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Emmett Waterproof Chelsea Boot
This men's boot is made to keep toes warm in temps as low as -32 degrees Celsius, and they're now 40% off.
$130$78

 

