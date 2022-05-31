On the hunt for the the best designer fashion sales summer has to offer? Memorial Day weekend always unofficially ushers in the beginning of summertime dressing. Luckily, to revamp your summer 2022 wardrobe, Michael Kors is holding a Semi-Annual Sale with can't-miss deals on handbags, shoes, and dresses.

From now until Monday, June 20, Michael Kors is offering up to 50% off select already-reduced items, including new additions to sale.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

The Michael Kors Semi-Annual sale wants you to head into summer in style, so everything from crossbody bags and totes to cutout dresses and sneakers is marked down. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with deals this good, you don't want to miss the new arrivals to the sale section such as the timeless Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Logo Jacquard Mock Neck Dress.

Ahead, snap up our favorite finds from the Michael Kors Sale and check out more of the best Memorial Day sales that are still live today.

Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Suri Small Logo Crossbody Bag Keep your keys and wallet organized in this spacious crossbody that can be carried by the top handle or worn across the shoulder with the removable chain strap. $328 $74 Buy Now

