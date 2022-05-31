Save Up to 50% at Michael Kors' Semi-Annual Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Bags, Wallets, and Clothing
On the hunt for the the best designer fashion sales summer has to offer? Memorial Day weekend always unofficially ushers in the beginning of summertime dressing. Luckily, to revamp your summer 2022 wardrobe, Michael Kors is holding a Semi-Annual Sale with can't-miss deals on handbags, shoes, and dresses.
From now until Monday, June 20, Michael Kors is offering up to 50% off select already-reduced items, including new additions to sale.
The Michael Kors Semi-Annual sale wants you to head into summer in style, so everything from crossbody bags and totes to cutout dresses and sneakers is marked down. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with deals this good, you don't want to miss the new arrivals to the sale section such as the timeless Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Logo Jacquard Mock Neck Dress.
Ahead, snap up our favorite finds from the Michael Kors Sale and check out more of the best Memorial Day sales that are still live today.
For all those week-to-weekend moments this summer, this carryall opens to a spacious interior that’ll hold all of your daily essentials.
Style this eye-catching mock-neck dress with the matching handbag and boots for a sleek head-to-toe look.
Pack this polished yet practical carryall for morning commutes or weekend adventures alike.
Take over $400 off the Signature-print Jet Set shoulder bag with a spacious interior, convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip that make this carryall the perfect travel companion.
Keep your keys and wallet organized in this spacious crossbody that can be carried by the top handle or worn across the shoulder with the removable chain strap.
With a structured top and adjustable strap options, you can wear this purse however you want.
Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.
This halter dress gets major style points for its cutouts — perfect with strappy sandals and a woven tote on your next getaway.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 40% on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Summer Sale 2022
The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales Happening Right Now
Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now
Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon
Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 70% + Take an Extra 15% Off Everything
This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags