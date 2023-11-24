Sales & Deals

Balsam Hill makes some of the most popular artificial Christmas trees and they are on sale for Black Friday now.

It's the most wonderful time of year for saving money on Christmas trees, especially with Balsam Hill's massive sale. If you've been hoping to add one of their best-selling artificial Christmas trees to your home, you don't want to miss these Black Friday deals on your living room's future centerpiece.

Right now, you can save up to 50% on Balsam Hill Christmas trees at the brand's Black Friday sale. Even better, free shipping is included with your tree for more holiday savings.

Not only do artificial Christmas trees offer ease of setup and maintenance, but many of the options at Balsam Hill are pre-lit, eliminating the need for additional decorations. Seeing as Balsam Hill was founded with the goal of creating the finest and most realistic Christmas trees on the market, it's no wonder the brand's artificial Christmas trees are so popular on TikTok this season.

With nearly 600 Christmas trees on sale at Balsam Hill in various sizes, foliage types, and setup options, we've picked out our favorites to shop below. You can also snag Black Friday discounts on a ton of Christmas wreaths, garlands, ornaments and more holiday decor during the sale, but you'll want to add of of these artificial trees to your cart first.

Classic Blue Spruce

Classic Blue Spruce
Balsam Hill

Classic Blue Spruce

Add timeless charm to your Christmas celebration with this classic blue spruce that has a full, abundant look. You can choose from a variety of heights and lighting options that suit your style.

$549 $299

BH Balsam Fir

BH Balsam Fir
Balsam Hill

BH Balsam Fir

A customer favorite, the BH Balsam Fir features distinct semi-flat tips and upward-sloping branches — modeled after real balsam firs from a tree farm in Maine. 

$1,249 $899

Vermont White Spruce

Vermont White Spruce
Balsam Hill

Vermont White Spruce

The Vermont White Spruce is Balsam Hill's most popular Christmas tree with the widest variety of sizes, lights, and shapes. Pair your tree with matching Vermont White Spruce wreaths and garlands to complete your Christmas display.

$1,249 $899

Silverado Slim

Silverado Slim
Balsam Hill

Silverado Slim

For smaller spaces, this nice and narrow artificial Christmas tree is sure to add a sophisticated and festive feel to your holiday décor.

$799 $599

BH Noble Fir

BH Noble Fir
Balsam Hill

BH Noble Fir

With its sturdy branches and attractive blue-green color, the Noble Fir is one of America's most popular Christmas tree styles. Not to mention setup and storage is a breeze, so you can easily bring home the holiday cheer.

$1,499 $1,199

BH Fraser Fir Tree

BH Fraser Fir Tree
Balsam Hill

BH Fraser Fir Tree

This Balsam Hill tree showcases a True Needle design with Fraser fir branch tips to achieve an organic and realistic appearance.

$1,299 $899

Biltmore Spruce

Biltmore Spruce
Balsam Hill

Biltmore Spruce

Instead of lugging around a real spruce tree, invest in this LED-light covered artificial tree that you can use year after year.

$1,199 $849

