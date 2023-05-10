There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-cancelling headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine this spring, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss deals on top-rated products that are up to 80% off.

Every week, we gather the best Amazon deals across all categories from fashion to tech and home. Below, you’ll find everything from discounts on daily essentials to all-time low prices on top-rated products.

The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $20 Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customized acoustic platform. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. $150 $100 Shop Now

Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. With thousands of daily deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

From summer-ready Levi's denim shorts and portable air conditioners to robot vacuums and Mother's Day gifts, check out all of the best Amazon deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.

65" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Samsung 65" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into vivid color that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV. $1,998 $1,678 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 38% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $130 $80 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $108 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.

