The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Samsung, Keurig, Adidas and More
There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-cancelling headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine this spring, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss deals on top-rated products that are up to 80% off.
Every week, we gather the best Amazon deals across all categories from fashion to tech and home. Below, you’ll find everything from discounts on daily essentials to all-time low prices on top-rated products.
The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now
With the Kodak Dock Plus photo printer, you can dock and charge your phone and print your favorite photos instantly. Dock Plus is the most affordable option to print right from your home.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F. This portable air conditioner is just as powerful as it is quiet. Sleep mode even makes it extra quiet while you rest.
Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customized acoustic platform. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours.
Currently 56% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. With thousands of daily deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.
From summer-ready Levi's denim shorts and portable air conditioners to robot vacuums and Mother's Day gifts, check out all of the best Amazon deals to shop now.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.
Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into vivid color that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 38% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Crafted from lightweight carbon steel to quickly bring water to a boil, the tea kettle is a vibrant addition to any kitchen.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 17%.
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
This Instant Pot's 10 functions include: Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.
This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.
Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).
Grab a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers ahead of spring.
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.
TikTok loves Levi's denim shorts for spring and now you can score a pair for 33% off.
