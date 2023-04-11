There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-cancelling headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine this spring, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss deals on top-rated products that are up to 80% off. To help you find the top savings, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals across all categories from fashion and beauty to tech and home.

Shop Amazon Daily Deals

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With savings up to 70% across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

From all-time low prices for Apple iPads and Dyson air purifiers to discounts on spring-ready Levi's denim shorts and even a Theragun Mini, check out all of this week's best Amazon spring deals to shop now.

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 65% off! $200 $65 Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale. $99 $90 Shop Now

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

The busy spring travel season is in full effect. Shop Amazon's best luggage deals to save on carry-ons and checked bags for your upcoming spring and summer travels.

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. $270 $141 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is upgraded with added security features and a sleek design. Features include two-way talk and quick replies, advanced motion detection, built-in Alexa greetings, enhanced dual-band wifi for a more reliable connection, and customizable privacy settings. $250 $175 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $300 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.

Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather, plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from all at a great price point. $328 $156 Shop Now

