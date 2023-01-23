Now that we’re fully into 2023, your everyday essentials might need a refresh to take on the rest of the year. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, top-rated tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year. Amazon just dropped massive deals on thousands of items, including TurboTax software, Samsonite luggage, and Beats noise-cancelling headphones.

Shop Amazon's Best Deals

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping for. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.

From the best deals on Apple products to mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now.

Today's Best Amazon Deals

TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software Amazon TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. $70 $45 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale at almost 50% off. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days. $55 $29 Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Amazon released tons of deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Amazon 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,500 $2,100 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, coffee makers, space heaters and more.

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. $270 $148 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $135 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $249 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes.

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper Amazon UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less. $110 $60 Shop Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Just in time for the winter, luxury skincare like La Mer and RoC are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals.

Best Amazon Fitness Deals

With the colder temperatures arriving, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day.

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 60% off! $250 $70 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Amazon Mattress Deals

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free. $899 $720 Shop Now

SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress Amazon SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress Make sure your guests have a comfortable night's sleep with a firm and stable air mattress. SoundAsleep's 48 internal air coils add durability and support, so your bed will remain inflated all night. $225 $175 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop TV Deals at Amazon, Samsung and Walmart Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon

20 Best Bra Deals on Amazon: Maidenform, Bali, Playtex & More

41 Best Valentine's Gift Ideas on Amazon for Every Budget

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon: Coach, Frye, & More

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Massage Guns to Shop Now

The Famous Orolay ‘Amazon Coat’ Is On Sale for 20% Off Today

Shop The 12 Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Essentials to Meal Prep This Winter