The 34 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Early Black Friday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
This year's big October Prime Day event may be over, but you haven't missed your chance to save. Amazon's Black Friday deals are right around the corner, but many holiday discounts have arrived early to take advantage of now. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less. 

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything we need fast. To make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier, we've sorted the Amazon sales into categories from apparel to home essentials. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. 

From the best deals on Apple AirPods and mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all the best Amazon deals for early holiday savings to shop right now. 

The Best Amazon Tech Deals 

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
Beats Studio Buds

Improve your sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides you with crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. 

$150$90
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$450
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$150
HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer
HP Envy Inspire wireless all-in-one color printer
Amazon
HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer

The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan.  

$270$200
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Amazon
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. 

$150$75
The Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240$160
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$30$20
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker
Amazon
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker

Make ice whenever or wherever you need it with Igloo's countertop ice maker. The simple control panel allows you to choose small or large ice cube sizes to keep drinks cold all day and night long. 

$160$114
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$120
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain
Amazon
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain

These energy efficient black out curtains offers noise reduction to keep the noise and chill out of your home this fall and winter. Available in 19 different colors, find the perfect set to match your home decor.

$50$13
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$300
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze. 

$50$30
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation
Amazon
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation

Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.

$500$350
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Amazon
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer

Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.

$100$70

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of Black Friday. Save on clothing, jewelry, coats, and shoes with these must-see discounts. 

Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Amazon
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot

Get ready for rainy weather with cute rain boots. Just because the weather is gloomy doesn't mean your shoes have to be.

$65$50
Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging

Alo Yoga Vapor leggings have a great pattern and a comfy fit. 

$128$82
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150$119
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers
Amazon
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers

Save on Adidas' high-fashion collab with Stella McCartney.

$250$168
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper

Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.

$110$70
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

$30$25
ZESICA Women's Cardigan Sweater
ZESICA Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
Amazon
ZESICA Women's Cardigan Sweater

Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 24 different colors.

$49$37
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

$60$47
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
Amazon
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith

One of Adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.

$85$67
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$110$64
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 38% off. 

$65$40

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals 

Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
Amazon
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands

If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.

$27$23
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

 Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$175
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$270$150
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$540
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Amazon
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2

Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more. 

$49$39

The Best Amazon Mattress Deals

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$370
Nectar King Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar King Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$1,199$1,099
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief. 

$659$535

