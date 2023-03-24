There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Today, the online retailer has seriously slashed prices across all categories from fashion and beauty to tech and home. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, furniture, headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine for the sun-filled days ahead, we've found the best Amazon deals on top-rated products.

Shop All Amazon Deals

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

From all-time low prices for Apple iPads and Samsung vacuums for spring cleaning to discounts on Peloton bikes and best-in-class Theraguns, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now.

Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,245 Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale. $99 $90 Shop Now

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Spring break season is approaching, and it’s expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Shop Amazon's best luggage deals to save on carry-ons and checked bags for your upcoming spring and summer travels.

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. $270 $204 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 4 Video Doorbell 4 is the upgraded Ring doorbell camera with improved video previews. New features include an improved battery life and performance, enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi, a quick-release battery for easy recharging, and Quick Replies. $220 $160 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $300 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Popular and celeb-loved skincare brands such as La Mer and Laneige are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals right now.

