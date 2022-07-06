Shopping

The 38 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

By Wesley Horvath‍
If you've had your eyes set on July 12 for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to start, you're in luck because Amazon is getting a head start on one of the best shopping events of the year. With over 5,000 early Prime Day deals discounting customer-loved products, you can start saving on home essentials, electronics, fashion, beauty, and so much more.

Ahead of the 48-hour Prime Day savings event, Amazon dropped Black Friday-level Prime Day deals. Some of these early Prime Day deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign-up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to test it out before Prime Day 2022 officially starts and still have access to the huge sale come July 12 and 13.

Whether you're looking for a portable air conditioner, a new mattress, or you just need a pair of leggings for the summer, we've found an early Prime Day deal for it. We’ll be updating this story regularly as Amazon is set to drop more deals in the lead-up to Prime Day. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals available right now. 

Early Prime Day Deals on Tech

50" Insignia F50 Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Insignia 50" Class F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Amazon
50" Insignia F50 Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV

Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.

$430$300
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $75 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$250$200
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$479
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Amazon
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. 

$150$89
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$227
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm

With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits you.

$499$429
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.

$250$200

Early Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this summer, there are hundreds of early Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2

Place your outdoor security camera wherever you need it for full home security coverage with features like two-year battery life, two-way audio, infrared night video, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.

$85$51
iRobot Roomba 692
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692

Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is not far from its Black Friday price. 

$300$180
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$299
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This blender's dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze. 

$50$32
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner

Keep your bedroom nice and cool during the summer heat with this portable air conditioner, which also has dehumidifying features.

$660$594
GE Convection Toaster Oven
GE Convection Toaster Oven
Amazon
GE Convection Toaster Oven

Use the GE Convection Toaster Oven to start prepping your favorite meals (or try out that recipe you've had bookmarked for the past few months).

$149$99
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter

Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens. 

$90$70 WITH COUPON

Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the early Prime Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$90
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early Prime Day deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$370$200
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini

Add the Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit to your outdoor space. This weather-resistant security camera kit includes an outdoor Blink camera and a free Blink Mini.

$135$60
Luna Controller
Luna Controller
Amazon
Luna Controller

The Amazon Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC. 

$70$40
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen - Certified Refurbished
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen - Certified Refurbished
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen - Certified Refurbished

Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

$90$63

Early Prime Day Deals on Fashion

Check out early sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel. 

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretch fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals
Amazon
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals

Step out in these cute braided sandals with heels before your meet your friends for brunch.

$70$55
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym. 

$30$25
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for summer. 

 

$60$25
Coastal Blue Control One Piece Swimsuit
Coastal Blue Control One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Coastal Blue Control One Piece Swimsuit

Try a fun tropical print swimsuit this summer.

$99$54
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack

Stay cool while you exercise in the summer heat. 

$20$17
28 Palms Men's Relaxed-Fit Camp Shirt
28 Palms Men's Relaxed-Fit Camp Shirt
Amazon
28 Palms Men's Relaxed-Fit Camp Shirt

Lightweight button-down shirts are perfect for the summer months. Wear it with a casual pair of shorts to your next beach vacation or dress it up with some khakis and grab some dinner.

$54$20
28 Palms Loose-Fit Silk/Rayon Tie Front Topical Vacation Crop Top
28 Palms Loose-Fit Silk/Rayon Tie Front Topical Vacation Crop Top
Amazon
28 Palms Loose-Fit Silk/Rayon Tie Front Topical Vacation Crop Top

Everyone needs a cute summery crop top to include on their summer vacation packing list.

$35$10
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight
Amazon
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight

These capri leggings from Amazon Essentials are great for all your warm-weather workouts. 

$27$20

Early Prime Day Deals on Mattresses

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Casper Queen Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Queen Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Queen Sleep Element Mattress

The Casper Sleep Element Mattress combines both softness and support for your body. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products.

$695$589
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is "engineered based on customer feedback" for relief where customers need it the most.

$995$846
Serta Queen 9" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta Queen 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Serta Queen 9" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It's designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won't build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

$499$449
Casper Sleep Wave Mattress
Casper Sleep Wave Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Wave Mattress

5-Layers of premium foam provide luxurious comfort with contouring pressure for support and breathability.

$2,145$1,598
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Queen Mattress
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress
Amazon
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Queen Mattress

The perfect balance of support and comfort, this Leesa mattress combines foam and springs to target and relieve pressure on the hips, shoulders, and back.

$1,899$1,499
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress

Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies. 

$995$846
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$799
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$360
Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Sleep 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring Mattress
Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Sleep 12 Inch CertiPUR-US Certified Hybrid Pocket Spring Mattress
Amazon
Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Sleep 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring Mattress

If you prefer a classic spring mattress to the new advances of memory foam, don't miss out on this hybrid mattress, which uses a combination of both spring and foam for medium-firm comfort. Grab it now for a new low price.

$310$254

