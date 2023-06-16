There's no denying that the most convenient site to save on everyday essentials is Amazon, however there are too many good deals at any given moment that it can be know which ones are worth shopping. Luckily, we've done the work for you and gathered the standout picks to save on everything on your shopping list.

Whether you're seeking a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-canceling headphones, or need to refresh your wardrobe for summer, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss deals on top-rated products that are now up to 80% off.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members, anyone can take advantage of these Amazon sales. We've rounded up the best Amazon deals across all categories from summer fashion to tech and home that are all available to shop now. You can save on electronics from Samsung and Apple, home appliances, and even fan-favorite leggings at all-time low prices.

Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals in June to save on brands like Dyson, Samsung, Sony and more.

The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime Save $100 on Therabody's smart percussive therapy device at it's lowest price. The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for all types of common pain and tension. $349 $249 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $399 Shop Now

From summer-ready Levi's denim shorts and portable air conditioners to robot vacuums and Theraguns, check out all of the best Amazon deals you can shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Best Tech Deals at Amazon

This week, Amazon released new deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Bluetooth speakers and more.

2022 Kindle Amazon 2022 Kindle The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images. Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night. $100 $80 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security. $29 $27 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision. $100 $70 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers, air purifiers and more.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 31% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $130 $100 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $110 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 25% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $28 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on sneakers, designer handbags, jewelry, and swimsuits.

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. $55 $37 Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Amazon

Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices by the hundreds. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has mattress deals on Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, Serta and more.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is risk-free. $899 $599 Shop Now

