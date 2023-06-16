Shopping

The 39 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now: Save On Theragun, Apple, Shark and More

By Lauren Gruber
Sunny living room
Getty

There's no denying that the most convenient site to save on everyday essentials is Amazon, however there are too many good deals at any given moment that it can be know which ones are worth shopping. Luckily, we've done the work for you and gathered the standout picks to save on everything on your shopping list. 

Whether you're seeking a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-canceling headphones, or need to refresh your wardrobe for summer, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss deals on top-rated products that are now up to 80% off. 

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members, anyone can take advantage of these Amazon sales. We've rounded up the best Amazon deals across all categories from summer fashion to tech and home that are all available to shop now. You can save on electronics from Samsung and Apple, home appliances, and even fan-favorite leggings at all-time low prices. 

Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals in June to save on brands like Dyson, Samsung, Sony and more.

The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now

Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime
Amazon
Theragun Prime

Save $100 on Therabody's smart percussive therapy device at it's lowest price. The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for all types of common pain and tension.

$349$249
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save $300 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.

$1,998$1,697
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$209
PlayStation 5 – God of War Ragnarok Bundle
PlayStation 5 – God of War Ragnarok Bundle
Amazon
PlayStation 5 – God of War Ragnarok Bundle

Right now at Amazon, the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök console bundle is hitting its all-time low price — currently on sale for $499, or $60 off the usual price.

$560$499
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with a socklike adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$109
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 50% off. 

$60$30
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F. This portable air conditioner is just as powerful as it is quiet. Sleep mode even makes it extra quiet while you rest. 

$420$330
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.

$600$399
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249$200

Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. We've sorted through the thousands of daily deals across the site to find the marked down must-haves that we're adding to cart before they return to full price. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

Try Prime for Free

From summer-ready Levi's denim shorts and portable air conditioners to robot vacuums and Theraguns, check out all of the best Amazon deals you can shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Best Tech Deals at Amazon

This week, Amazon released new deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Bluetooth speakers and more.

2022 Kindle
2022 Kindle
Amazon
2022 Kindle

The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images. Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night.

$100$80
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

$2,298$1,488
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security.

$29$27
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
Amazon
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box

Phones carry a plethora of germs onto your home and body, so this handy box sanitizes your phone while charging it.

$80$23
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
 

$130$90
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro
MacBook Pro 16" Laptop
Amazon
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$2,699$2,449
16-INCH
$2,000$1,749
14-INCH
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549$450
Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell

An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

$100$70
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 is a perfect gift idea, with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makersair purifiers and more.

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Amazon
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$686$310
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save 30% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$28
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 38 ounces
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 38 ounces

Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.

$200$159
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$320
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 31% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

$130$100
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$110
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460$370
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 25% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$28
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.

$170$140

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on sneakers, designer handbags, jewelry, and swimsuits.

ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$39
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon
Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.

$55$37
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from. 

$50$26
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Amazon
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Available in 14 colors including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple, with the perfect length.

$182
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.

$75$34
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants
Amazon
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants

Get 70% off these classic adidas track pants, complete with a drawstring waistband and signature stripe details.

$90$51
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190$92

Best Mattress Deals at Amazon

Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices by the hundreds. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has mattress deals on Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, Serta and more. 

Dream Cloud 14" Queen Mattress
Dream Cloud 14" Queen Mattress
Amazon
Dream Cloud 14" Queen Mattress

Feel like you're sleeping on a cloud while on this hybrid mattress of 5 layers of premium gel memory foam.

$899$799
DreamCloud Gel Memory Foam Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Dream Cloud Gel Memory Foam Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
DreamCloud Gel Memory Foam Luxury Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud's Luxury Hybrid Mattress features five layers of comfort that provides support and adapts to your body. 

$899$799
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is risk-free.

$899$599
Serta 7 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta 7 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Serta 7 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Also, the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. 

$369$258

