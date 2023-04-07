The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Easter Weekend: Save on Apple, Dyson, Theragun and More
There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Just in time for Easter weekend, the online retailer has seriously slashed prices across all categories from fashion and beauty to tech and home. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-cancelling headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine this spring, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss deals on top-rated products.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With savings up to 70% across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.
From all-time low prices for Apple iPads and Dyson air purifiers to discounts on Levi's denim shorts and a Theragun Mini, check out all of today's best Amazon spring deals to shop now.
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Easter Weekend
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F. This portable air conditioner is just as powerful as it is quiet. Sleep mode even makes it extra quiet while you rest.
With Spring allergies and hotter days ahead, this Dyson purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the cool purified air throughout the room.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and relax yourself after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is upgraded with added security features and a sleek design. Features include two-way talk and quick replies, advanced motion detection, built-in Alexa greetings, enhanced dual-band wifi for a more reliable connection, and customizable privacy settings.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.
Best Amazon Luggage Deals
The busy spring travel season is in full effect. Shop Amazon's best luggage deals to save on carry-ons and checked bags for your upcoming spring and summer travels.
At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.
This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more.
Constantly throwing out leftovers? Cook them to perfection, in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Currently 56% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.
Equipped with a pump that quickly inflates the spa, heats it up, runs filtration and controls the massage system, this spa is both easy and convenient.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. The Braava jet m6 mop has Precision Jet Spray to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.
These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.
TikTok loves Levi's shorts for spring and now you can score a pair for 33% off.
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress for this spring. Available in 30 different colors and prints.
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
Amazon's Spring Beauty Sale is happening right now with beauty deals similar to those on Black Friday. Score deals on the popular and celeb-loved skincare brands such as La Mer and Laneige are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals right now.
The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below.
Treat your face in just two minutes. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.
Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.
A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device targeting different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go.
De-puff and energize your skin in as little as 5 minutes per day, three times per week. It’s portable and rechargeable for easy travel, so you can take it with you anywhere.
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night.
Best Amazon Deals on Toys and Games
Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this fun building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures.
The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron was super popular during the winter holidays, and it's still a popular gift for Easter. The TikTok-favorite toy includes over 50 sounds and reactions as your kids mix their own Magic Mixies plush toy.
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet not only is a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. Try your hand at this enjoyable activity that's currently on sale.
Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop the 30 Best Amazon Deals on Swimsuit Styles for Spring
Save on Best-Selling Espresso Machines and Coffee Makers at Amazon
The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes
Shop The 19 Best Bathroom Organizers from Amazon For Spring Cleaning
The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
Save Up to 40% On Amazon Fire Tablets — Fire HD 8 On Sale for $60 Now
The 20 Best Haircare Products to Shop from Amazon for Healthy Hair
Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 31% On Best-Selling Kitchen Essentials