While Presidents' Day 2023 isn't here yet, Amazon has released deals on your everyday essentials needed to give you the refresh to take on the rest of the year. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, trying to get a head start on your spring break shopping, searching for a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, top-rated tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, this Amazon Presidents Day sale has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year. Amazon just dropped massive deals on thousands of items, including TurboTax software, Samsonite luggage, and Beats noise-canceling headphones.

Shop Presidents' Day Deals

The Amazon Presidents Day Sale is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping for. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.

From the best Presidents' Day deals on Apple products to mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now.

Today's Best Amazon Deals

TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software Amazon TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. $70 $56 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 47% off now. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days. $55 $29 Shop Now

Best Amazon President's Day Tech Deals

Amazon released tons of deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Amazon 16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,500 $2,099 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pro The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is upgraded with added security features and a sleek design. Features include two-way talk and quick replies, advanced motion detection, built-in Alexa greetings, enhanced dual-band wifi for a more reliable connection, and customizable privacy settings. $170 $119 Shop Now

Best Amazon President's Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, coffee makers, space heaters and more.

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. $270 $132 Shop Now

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set Amazon Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set Experience hotel quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes. $48 $33 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $120 Shop Now

Best Amazon President's Day Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes.

BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slippers These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides. If you're shopping early for Spring break, you can get them now for 40% off. $36 $24 Shop Now

Best Amazon President's Day Beauty Deals

Just in time for the winter, luxury skincare like La Mer and RoC are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about. $30 $22 Shop Now

Best Amazon President's Day Fitness Deals

With the colder temperatures underway, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon Presidents' Day deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 65% off! $250 $70 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Amazon President's Day Mattress Deals

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress Amazon SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress Make sure your guests have a comfortable night's sleep with a firm and stable air mattress. SoundAsleep's 48 internal air coils add durability and support, so your bed will remain inflated all night. $225 $132 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

8 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Flower Delivery Deals to Shop Now

The 15 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Arrive by Feb. 14

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales of 2023 Are Already Here: Shop Nectar, Saatva, Helix and More

15 Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Upgrade Your Space: West Elm, Apt2B, Burrow and More

Amazon Presidents' Day Mattress Sale: Shop Casper, Nectar, Serta, Tempur-Pedic & More

Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies, and More Outdoor Apparel at Patagonia's President's Day Sale

The Best Presidents' Day Sales: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More

Save Up to $1,130 at the Nolah Mattress Presidents’ Day Sale With Our Exclusive Code

The Best Air Fryer Deals to Score from Amazon

The Best Instant Pot Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 30% On Pressure Cookers, Dutch Ovens and Air Fryers

Save $400 On Apple's MacBook Pro at Amazon, Plus More of The Best Presidents' Day Laptop Deals

25 Best President's Day Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Save Now On Tech, Furniture, Vacuums and More

Walmart's Presidents' Day Tech Deals: Save On TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More

Best Buy Presidents Day Deals Are Here: Save on TVs, Appliances & More